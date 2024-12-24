Surinamese chopped to death at Port Mourant

Kaieteur News- Police are investigating the murder of a Surinamese man whose mutilated body was found in a trench on Sunday at Port Mourant, New Housing Scheme, Berbice.

According to police, the body identified to be that of Marciano Michel Nelon, called ‘Dutchie’, age 23, was in a trench with multiple chop wounds.

The discovery was made around 08:50hrs not too far from his home at Bangladesh, Port Mourant. “Detectives examined the body and noted chop wounds on the forehead, chin, back of the head, and the back of both feet”, police said.

Investigators believe that he was murdered sometime between 14:30hrs on Saturday and 08:5o hrs. on Sunday. They believe too that he was attacked in his house first. “… ranks observed a small amount of suspected blood on the floor (of his home), and the deceased’s clothing was scattered, suggesting a possible struggle”, police reported to the press. Police revealed too that Nelon is no stranger to them. He was reportedly questioned in connection with the murder of Parmanand Pertab on October 26, 2024, near the Port Mourant Market area. Further investigations are ongoing.

(Surinamese chopped to death at Port Mourant)