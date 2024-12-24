Latest update December 24th, 2024 4:10 AM
Dec 24, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- Police are investigating the murder of a Surinamese man whose mutilated body was found in a trench on Sunday at Port Mourant, New Housing Scheme, Berbice.
According to police, the body identified to be that of Marciano Michel Nelon, called ‘Dutchie’, age 23, was in a trench with multiple chop wounds.
The discovery was made around 08:50hrs not too far from his home at Bangladesh, Port Mourant. “Detectives examined the body and noted chop wounds on the forehead, chin, back of the head, and the back of both feet”, police said.
Investigators believe that he was murdered sometime between 14:30hrs on Saturday and 08:5o hrs. on Sunday. They believe too that he was attacked in his house first. “… ranks observed a small amount of suspected blood on the floor (of his home), and the deceased’s clothing was scattered, suggesting a possible struggle”, police reported to the press. Police revealed too that Nelon is no stranger to them. He was reportedly questioned in connection with the murder of Parmanand Pertab on October 26, 2024, near the Port Mourant Market area. Further investigations are ongoing.
(Surinamese chopped to death at Port Mourant)
Dec 24, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024 has reached a pivotal stage as four teams have officially advanced to the semi-finals, continuing their quest for championship...
Dec 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024
Dec 23, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The City of Georgetown is stink, dirty and disordered. It is littered with garbage, overwhelmed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]