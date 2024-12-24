Spare a thought for the victims of war

Dear Editor,

The year 2024 is coming to an end. It has been an eventful year, both at the national and at the international levels. At the local level, the country has seen unprecedented growth and development especially in the areas of infrastructural and human resource development.

The same however cannot be said for developments at the international level characterized by continuing wars and conflicts. The recent overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria by rebel forces has taken the international spotlight. Thousands of lives continue to be lost by senseless wars especially in Palestine and Ukraine.

As we reflect on our own achievements and progress in Guyana, let us spare a thought for the victims of war, especially at this festive season of the year.

I wish to take this opportunity to wish all Guyanese a happy Christmas!

Hydar Ally

