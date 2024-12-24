Man beaten by tenants died from blunt trauma to head—autopsy reveals

Kaieteur News- An autopsy on Monday revealed that the landlord beaten by his tenants died from subdural hematoma caused by “multiple blunt trauma” to the head.

The dead man identified as 50-year-old Kenrick Hakim died on Thursday last, one day after his tenants were seen beating him at his Lot 142 Fourth Street, Martyrs Village, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara Home.

Monday’s autopsy confirmed that his death was caused from injuries sustained from the brutal beating. A subdural haematoma occurs when a blood vessel in the space between the skull and the brain (the subdural space) is damaged. Blood escapes from the blood vessel, leading to the formation of a blood clot (haematoma) that places pressure on the brain and damages it. According to the Post Mortem report, the fatal injury Hakim sustained is because of repeated blows to his head.

At around 18:00 hrs. on Wednesday, eyewitnesses saw Hakim’s tenants, a 27-year-old construction worker, Ramlagan Mahadeo, called ‘Dado’ and his common-law-wife, Sarah beating Hakim on his veranda. He was dealt multiple cuffs and kicks to his head and body. Reports are that the beating lasted for one hour. After badly beating the man, the couple took him to Mahadeo’s mother’s home located a short distance away where he spent the night. Reports are that around 07:00hrs the following day (Thursday) the couple realised that Hakim was seriously injured from the beating and then rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately, Hakim passed away around 15:00 hrs. that day.

Multiple marks of violence were seen about his body. One of the tenants, Mahadeo had been on the run from police but he was nabbed on Friday at Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six, during an intelligence-led operation under the command of Region Six Police Commander, Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus.

Both Mahadeo and his common-law-wife are scheduled to appear in court today to face a murder charge. Kaieteur News had reported on Saturday that they allegedly beat Hakim brutally after he confronted them about playing music too loud.

A neighbour had reportedly complained to Hakim about the loud music. It reportedly led to an argument between the female tenants and the neighbour over the complaint made. During the verbal exchange, the neighbour reportedly accused the woman of being unfaithful to her husband. The argument ended there but another one began, this time between the couple (the tenants) over the allegation. The two suspects then left but returned later (at around 18:00hrs) still arguing with each other. Subsequently, they were seen beating Hakim on his veranda.

