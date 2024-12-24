Latest update December 24th, 2024 4:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Lining Up Like Cattle

Dec 24, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Dem boys vex bad. Imagine trained professionals—dem same teachers who does mold we children mind—standing like cattle, waiting fuh de $100,000 cash grant.

It was humiliating. Our teachers should not have been subject to having to line up in the sun, and under the shade of their umbrellas just to receive the cash grant. And to think dis was happening a mere two days before Christmas when everybody does need a likkle extra time fuh get ready fuh de holidays.

De government seh it giving back to de people. But who gon give back to dem teachers de time dem lose? Whole day in sun, sweat running like de Demerara River, all fuh collect dem lil grant. And when yuh see de line, yuh does wonder if dem paying out gold bars instead of a few dollars.

Dem boys seh dis shouldn’t never happen in dis modern time. Dis de same government talking big about digitization and smart cities. Yet, de only thing smart about dis cash-grant system is how fast yuh learn patience. Dem can’t find a better way?

One teacher seh dem shoulda divide it alphabetical—A to M today, N to Z tomorrow. But no, de powers dat be think is fun to mek teachers line up like dem back in school waiting fuh de headmaster.

And wah happen to de banks? Dem boys seh we got technology, but dem using it fuh announce grants, not fuh pay dem. Direct deposit? No sah, not in Guyana. Is like dem love de spectacle—de photo ops, de “look how much people we helping.” But dem ain’t showing de tired faces, de aching backs, and de frustration.

Dem boys seh de government need fuh tek logistics serious. Teachers deserve better. Dem deserve respect. Dem done work hard Now dem getting a lil ease-up, dem got to fight fuh it like is Black Friday sale.

Fix up, big ones. Yuh can’t talk about valuing education and treating teachers like this. Next thing yuh know, dem gon start grading yuh on yuh performance. And trust me, y’all gon fail de logistics test bad-bad!

Talk half. Leff half

(Lining Up Like Cattle)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Semi-Finals line up set for Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024

Semi-Finals line up set for Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024

Dec 24, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024 has reached a pivotal stage as four teams have officially advanced to the semi-finals, continuing their quest for championship...
Read More
Young Warriors Cricket Club fulfills its annual hamper project, compliments of Ishwar Singh

Young Warriors Cricket Club fulfills its annual...

Dec 24, 2024

Chase’s Academic lift 2024 KFC Goodwill Int’l Title

Chase’s Academic lift 2024 KFC Goodwill Int’l...

Dec 24, 2024

Remaining teams in the inaugural K&S/One Guyana National Futsal Championship receive new kits

Remaining teams in the inaugural K&S/One...

Dec 24, 2024

Capital FC, Hi Stars, Silver Shattas win as Rockstone draw to reach quarterfinals

Capital FC, Hi Stars, Silver Shattas win as...

Dec 24, 2024

Renuka, Mandhana consign West Indies to record loss

Renuka, Mandhana consign West Indies to record...

Dec 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • This is our city

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The City of Georgetown is stink, dirty and disordered. It is littered with garbage, overwhelmed... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]