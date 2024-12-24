Lining Up Like Cattle

Kaieteur News- Dem boys vex bad. Imagine trained professionals—dem same teachers who does mold we children mind—standing like cattle, waiting fuh de $100,000 cash grant.

It was humiliating. Our teachers should not have been subject to having to line up in the sun, and under the shade of their umbrellas just to receive the cash grant. And to think dis was happening a mere two days before Christmas when everybody does need a likkle extra time fuh get ready fuh de holidays.

De government seh it giving back to de people. But who gon give back to dem teachers de time dem lose? Whole day in sun, sweat running like de Demerara River, all fuh collect dem lil grant. And when yuh see de line, yuh does wonder if dem paying out gold bars instead of a few dollars.

Dem boys seh dis shouldn’t never happen in dis modern time. Dis de same government talking big about digitization and smart cities. Yet, de only thing smart about dis cash-grant system is how fast yuh learn patience. Dem can’t find a better way?

One teacher seh dem shoulda divide it alphabetical—A to M today, N to Z tomorrow. But no, de powers dat be think is fun to mek teachers line up like dem back in school waiting fuh de headmaster.

And wah happen to de banks? Dem boys seh we got technology, but dem using it fuh announce grants, not fuh pay dem. Direct deposit? No sah, not in Guyana. Is like dem love de spectacle—de photo ops, de “look how much people we helping.” But dem ain’t showing de tired faces, de aching backs, and de frustration.

Dem boys seh de government need fuh tek logistics serious. Teachers deserve better. Dem deserve respect. Dem done work hard Now dem getting a lil ease-up, dem got to fight fuh it like is Black Friday sale.

Fix up, big ones. Yuh can’t talk about valuing education and treating teachers like this. Next thing yuh know, dem gon start grading yuh on yuh performance. And trust me, y’all gon fail de logistics test bad-bad!

Talk half. Leff half

