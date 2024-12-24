Help someone this Christmas

Editorial…

Kaieteur News- The lyrics of the popular song ‘If I can help somebody’ come alive mostly at Christmas because it is that one time of the year, when most people are disposed to giving.

The song says: ” If I can help somebody as I pass along,

If I can cheer somebody with a word or song,

If I can show somebody that they’re travelling wrong,

Then my living shall not be in vain.”

It went on to say: ” if I can do my duties as a good man ought,

If I can bring back beauty to a world up wrought,

If I can share love’s message like the Master taught,

Then my living shall not be in vain.”

Christmas is one of the most sacred days for Christians, although through the years its sanctity has been desecrated. Even some Christians have allowed themselves to be caught up with the commercialism of the festivities, reducing it to a time of merriment. Perhaps, a greater understanding of the purpose of Jesus’ birth would see a more sober reflection on the day.

It is often argued that December 25 is not the date of Jesus’ birth and therefore should not be observed. Others feel that though the date might be incorrect, the significance of the occasion is what matters and as such persons should not be restrained from observing December 25. Whatever the argument is, there is no divine sanctity resting upon the twenty-fifth of December; and it is not pleasing to God that anything that concerns the salvation of men through the infinite sacrifice made for them , should be so sadly perverted from its professed design. Christ should be the supreme object; but as Christmas has been observed, the glory is turned from Him to mortal man, whose sinful, defective character made it necessary for Him to come to our world.

The Bible teaches that Jesus- the Majesty of heaven, the royal King of heaven, laid aside His royalty, left His throne of glory, His high command, and came into our world to bring to fallen man, weakened in moral power, and corrupted by sin, aid divine. He clothed His divinity with humanity, that He might reach to the very depths of human woe and misery, to lift up fallen man. By taking upon Himself man’s nature, He raised humanity in the scale of moral value with God.

Those great themes are almost too high, too deep, too infinite, for the comprehension of finite minds. So as we celebrate this Christmas, let us do so with the knowledge that the birth of Christ was the first step towards the great sacrifice for humanity. Therefore, how should we in turn respond to this gift? It is by working to lift up our fellow human beings who have been wracked by injustices, and hunger to a higher plain.

It is for us to do as Jesus said in Luke 4: 18 to preach the gospel to the poor; heal the broken-hearted, preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind and to set at liberty them that are bruised. Perhaps if we would start there this Christmas, then our living will not be in vain.

