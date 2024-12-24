Bandits cart off with millions in home invasion at Little Diamond

Kaieteur News- Masked bandits on Sunday morning carted off with over $6M worth in cash, jewellery and other items in the course of a home invasion.

Molly Sankar, the owner of the property and proprietor of Molly’s General Store explained that she was awoken by some ‘knocking noises’ coming from her living room.

The woman recounted that the masked men had cut a hole in her ceiling to gain access to her home. “My husband got up and went to check. He said when he turned on the light in the living he saw dust falling on the floor from the ceiling then he said by the time he looked up men started jumping out the ceiling,” she said.

According to the businesswoman, the bandits proceeded to beat her husband who had raised an alarm about their presence. “My husband start hollering to tell me that the bandits in the house but by the time they already hold on him. He tried to fight back but they overpowered and start beating him and put him on a chair and tie him up. My sister-in- aw, my son and niece who came in from New York were also tied up and put in the living room”

“I tried to lock myself in my bedroom but they were able to force themselves inside and when I start scream, they hit in my head with the gun and they keep asking me where the stash, was and I said there wasn’t any stash. They told me how we could get so big business and don’t have no stash,” Sankar recalled of the terrifying ordeal.”

According to the woman, there were four men who broke into her home, two of them were armed with guns. “One of them who had the gun, stayed in the living room with my husband, sister -in-law, niece and son and the other was in the living room with me; the others ransacked the place searching for the cash and jewellry,” the woman related.

“I gave them some money first and they said that can’t be all because I got a big business after my husband heard what they were saying that they were going to shoot me. He told me to give them the money. They then told us, ‘This can’t be real. You have to have more,’ and started tumbling the whole room,” she said. The woman recounted that the men still weren’t satisfied with the first set of money. “They started to threaten to shoot my husband in his leg but we began to beg them but they demanding more, but thankfully, we were able to give them what they wanted,” she added

At the end, the woman said the bandits took over six million dollars in cash, and jewellery along with about US$8000. The family has made a report to police who are conducting investigations into the matter.

