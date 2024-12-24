$463M in contracts awarded to purchase fertilizers, tractors, equipment for GuySuCo

Kaieteur News- The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) office has awarded $436 million contracts for the procurement of fertilizers, agricultural machinery and equipment for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

The contracts are aimed at enhancing the sugar company’s operations and agricultural productivity ahead of the 2025 first crop.

The awards were published on NPTAB’s website for the supply of fertilizers, agricultural machinery, and equipment.

Electrofix Electrical Services was awarded $2.85 million for the supply and delivery of a Speed Reduction Gear Box, while Garnet Engineer secured a US$60,888 contract for the supply and delivery of mild steel and steam pipes.

Fertilizantes Santos Domingo received multiple contracts for the supply and delivery of fertilizers for GuySuCo’s 2025 first crop. The awards include US$896,682 for Lot 1, US$389,270 for Lot 2, $145,350 for Lot 3, and US$674,086 for Lot 5.

Moreover, Impeccable Construction & General Supplies Inc. was awarded a US$26,835 contract for the supply and delivery of upgraded circuit breakers and switching equipment in the powerhouse. Rudisa Motor Company Guyana Inc. secured a $21.6 million contract for the supply and delivery of agricultural tractors.

Notably, one contract was awarded on November 29 and the rest were awarded this month.

Meanwhile, during an interview aired over the weekend President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that he has read the Riot Act to the management of GuySuCo, warning that if improvements are not seen by the first quarter of 2025, “heads will roll.”

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that the ailing sugar corporation has, over the years seen a continuous decline in performance in its production, but has seen billions of dollars from the nation’s coffers being plugged annually into the industry.

“So, I made it very clear that if the target, the target for 2025, the first crop target and the second target, if the target is not achieved, we’re also bringing in technical support to help them. But if those targets are not achieved, then heads will roll. If those targets are not achieved, heads will roll,” President Ali said.

In the mid-year report, Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh said the industry is estimated to have contracted by 60.4 per cent in the first half of this year, with production of 6,739 tonnes of sugar reported by GuySuCo. This performance was attributed to the carried over impacts of drier-than-usual weather conditions last year into the second quarter of this year. As a result of the performance in the first half of the year, the growth projection for the sector is now 16.3 per cent for 2024, with a revised projection of 70,000 tonnes of sugar to be produced this year.

