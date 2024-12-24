$205M Mahaicony Magistrates’ Court commissioned

Kaieteur News- The $205M Mahaicony Magistrates’ Court was commissioned on Monday by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall.

Nandlall made the announcement on Monday via his Facebook page. He said, “This morning, I joined the Judiciary to declare open yet another spanking new edifice that will house the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court.”

The Attorney General spoke of the court’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, noting that it is fully air-conditioned and equipped with all the modern amenities one would expect in a contemporary court.

“It can compare with similar facilities anywhere in the world,” Nandlall added.

The opening of a new magistrates’ court at Mahaicony is part of a broader initiative to modernize Guyana’s judiciary. Some $6.8B was allocated to the Judiciary this year for among other things the modernisation of legal facilities, revising the laws and ensuring that there is broader access to justice.

New courts have been constructed at Mabaruma, Region One, Timehri, Frienship and Providence on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

In addition, works have been done at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court as well as courts in Anna Regina, Cove and John, Mahdia, and Port Kaituma.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Judicature disclosed plans to transform the judicial system with the aim of reducing backlogs and integrating advanced technology into the local courts.

Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards said, “The Commission (Judicial Service Commission) has increased the complement of magistrates to discharge the business of the court and for the expeditious disposal and relief of congestion in the court… about 90% of our matters in the criminal justice system commence at the magistrate’s court.”

