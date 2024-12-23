No excuse-skills training is available

I hope that the opportunity will be grasped, that is, “skills training programmes’, as the “Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), in collaboration with the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), is encouraging individuals in Regions Two, Three, and Six to register for courses in Heavy Duty Equipment Operator (HDEO), Motor Vehicle Servicing and Repairs, General Building Construction, and Welding and Fabrication.” I see that the deadline of 15:00 hours on December 18, 2024.

Why am I urging that Guyanese really ‘grasp’ this offer? The reasons are quite straightforward; they make for everything that revolves around ‘earnability.’ I mean that the “skilled trade sectors” in any country turns out high earners in construction, transportation, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources and agriculture. I speak with many of my friends in North America, and on inquiry, they informed that ‘pure academics’ is taking a back-seat to the top-paying trades in the areas of truck drivers, plumbers, welders, electricians, Millwrights, bricklayers, sheet metal workers, and carpenters.

As was brought out in the news, serving as an invitation, “These training initiatives aim to enhance employability among vulnerable groups by providing capacity-building and income-generating opportunities. The courses target a variety of practical skills, tailored to meet the needs of the local workforce.”

I did a quick check and found out that in Canada, most qualified and experienced welders make at least $60,000 per year (Canadian). This is about $5 000-$8 000 above the average salary. In the US, manufacturing and construction are facing a hiring crunch for skilled workers such as carpenters, electricians, welders, and plumbers.

I repeat: This “Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF)/Board of Industrial Training (BIT) courses in Heavy Duty Equipment Operator (HDEO), Motor Vehicle Servicing and Repairs, General Building Construction, and Welding and Fabrication” MUST be pounced upon. They are game changers. Already, many have caught on. In fact, as of August this year, the report locally is that “Some 12,472 persons countrywide have been trained in different fields since August 2020, as a result of direct investments being made by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government.” And going back to 2020, the PPP/C Government has invested some $1.2 billion in various training programmes being run by the said Board of Industrial Training (BIT).” I think it’s about time that Guyanese realise that ‘availability of qualified employees’ is almost a reality in the country.

