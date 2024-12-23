KMTC Boxing Day Horse race meet turning out to be signature year-end event

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports- With just a few days to go, all systems are in place for the much anticipated Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) annual Boxing Day horse race meet.

An action-packed day of racing is anticipated as the prestigious event has taken on massive proportions. The seven-race event is turning out to be the signature horse race meet of the year and the go-to activity for the Festive Season.

So far over 55 horses have been entered for the December 26th event which is billed for the Club’s track at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne Berbice.

There is a whopping $7M at stake which includes cash, trophies and other incentives. So far most of the country’s top trotters have taken entry and an exciting and scintillating day of racing is anticipated.

Thousands are expected to throng to the venue for the meet.

The feature C1 and lower event has seen most of the top horses in that category registered to compete. The lineup has sent tongues wagging and fans are saying that it could very well be the race of the year.

The stakes are high with the runners competing for the Sunny Kharag Memorial Stakes and Trophy. The winner will gallop off with a sumptuous $1.2M and trophy over 7 furlongs. The likes of Soca Harmony, Beckham James, Stolen Money, Qurbann’s Kingdom, Phil in Echo, Game Changer, Frontline Warrior and Stormy Victory will all be looking to storm to the front. With such a lineup, an intense battle is in the making.

There is also an impressive lineup entered for the three-year-old open Guyana Bred event. The top prize is $500,000 and a trophy over 7 furlongs.

The H 1 and lower race is expected to be another crowd pleaser with the top animals in that category set to match strides for the $500,000 top money and trophy.

A full gate is expected in the J and lower race over 6 furlongs for a winning take of 300,00 and a trophy.

The other races all have impressive lineups. Those are the L class open, the K class non-winners and L open and the one for Guyana Bred two years old maiden horses. The winners will ride away with $250,000 and a trophy each.

The sponsors include P and P Insurance Brokers, Trophy Stall, Kharag Family of USA, Patsan Trading Establishment, Colin Elcock Delmur Company Limited, Metro Company Limited. N and S Matai and Company, Khanai’s Guyana Electrical Agency among others.

The Top jockeys, stable and trainer will be rewarded with accolades compliments of Ramesh Sunich’s Trophy Stall.

The event will be staged under the aegis of the KMTC.

Interested persons can contact Isaac Dalloo at 689-0629, Fazal Habibulla at 657-7010, T. Jagdeo at 618-7278 or Ropnauth Sewsankar at 678-6722 for further details.

Bugle time is 12:30 hrs.

