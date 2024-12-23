How to solve crime quick quick!

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh deh had a big competition to see who could reduce underage crime de most. De competitors was a social worker, a police officer, and one politician. Who win, you ask? Well, leh me tell yuh how de story guh.

First, de social worker step up wid she results. She seh, “We drop underage crime by 20%. We put in some counselling programmes, offer assistance to families, and give dem youths a lil hope.” Dem boys seh people clap fuh she, but not too hard. 20% nice, but it nah sound like she win.

Then, de police officer jump in. He puff he chest big big and seh, “We slash crime by 30%! We carry out some hard enforcement, lock up some bad boys, and mek people fraid to step outta line.” Dem boys clap a lil harder. After all, 30% sound like progress.

But de politician, he just sit down quiet, grinning like he done win de thing. When it come he turn, he seh, “Underage crime? Oh, that drop to zero.”

Everybody jaw drop. Zero? Dem boys seh de social worker and de police officer look panicked. How dis man pull off zero in one year?

De social worker seh, “How yuh manage that? That’s incredible!”

De police officer, looking sceptical, ask, “Zero? Fuh real?”

De politician lean back and seh, “Yeah, man. It was simple. We change de law. Now, yuh is an adult from de time yuh born.”

