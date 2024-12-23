Eight companies bid to rehabilitate internal roads, drains at GPL’s Garden of Eden compound

Kaieteur News- Eight companies submitted bids to carry out rehabilitative works to the internal roads and drains at the Guyana Power and Light’s compound at Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) announced on Tuesday.

The tender board disclosed that of the eight companies, five submitted bids that were above the engineer’s estimates to execute the works.

The engineer’s estimate is $91,851, 540.

M&B Construction submitted the highest bid with $141, 913, 640 while S Manaram Enterprise’s bid stood at $99, 534,380, making it the lowest of the five. The other companies that bid above the engineer’s estimate are PP Building Contracting, Applied Services, and BK International Inc.

Bids were also opened for the supply and delivery of safety footwear for GPL, the supply & delivery of electrical items for the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), and the servicing of vehicles for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

Meanwhile, NPTAB received no bids for two GPL projects related to the supply, installation and commissioning of 15 KV Class Metal Clad Switchgear Lot 1-4 and engineering procurement and construction and financing services for infrastructure development projects phase 2.

(Eight companies bid to rehabilitate internal roads, drains at GPL’s Garden of Eden compound)