Latest update December 23rd, 2024 3:40 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Cost for Monkey Mountain school now $490M

Dec 23, 2024 News

…as gov’t awards $282M contract for dormitory

Kaieteur News- K’s Trucking & Construction, the company that previously won the $208 million contract to construct the Monkey Mountain Secondary School in Region Eight, has been awarded two additional contracts worth a combined $282 million. These new contracts will see the construction of a students’ dormitory, multipurpose hall, and kitchen to support the school’s operations.

According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), the contracts were awarded on December 12, 2024:  Lot 1: construction of students’ dormitory, multipurpose hall and kitchen – $179,394,560 and Lot 2: construction of students’ dormitory, multipurpose hall and kitchen – $102,603,450.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and other officials, on Monday, turning the sod to commence the construction of the Monkey Mountain Secondary School. (Photo courtesy, MoE – July 1, 2024)

The combined value of the new contracts brings K’s Trucking & Construction’s total involvement in the Monkey Mountain Secondary School project to $490 million.

On Monday July 1, 2024, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, turned the sod to commence the construction of the $208,282,809 school.

Kaieteur News reported that in June, the NPTAB office awarded the $208 million contract to K’s Trucking & Construction Service following a competitive bidding process.

The Ministry, in a press release, said the project is part of a broader effort by the government to expand access to secondary education across the country, aligning with its goal to achieve universal secondary education by 2025.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The Monkey Mountain Secondary School, when completed, is expected to cater to the educational needs of students from the communities of Monkey Mountain, Taruka and Tusseneng. The complex will also have a teachers’ quarter and a small dormitory for the children of Taruka and Tusseneng.

The project also includes provisions of facilities such as laboratories, an information technology lab, and a library– ensuring that students have access to modern learning resources. The Ministry shared that training of teachers is currently ongoing and more teachers were identified to begin training for the secondary level.

During the simple sod turning ceremony, Minister Manickchand highlighted the importance of the new school, stating that it will alleviate the burden on existing educational facilities such as Paramakatoi by accommodating an average of 250 secondary-aged students.

The Ministry reported that currently, students from these communities have had to travel significant distances to access secondary education, often facing logistical challenges due to the limited availability of schools in the Region.

The recent awards published on NPTAB’s website.

The Minister further noted the holistic approach of the project, mentioning that alongside the school, provisions will be made for a teachers’ quarters given the remote location of Monkey Mountain. This measure aims to attract and retain qualified educators, thereby ensuring the delivery of quality education to students in the area.

Kaieteur News understands that residents of Monkey Mountain expressed their deep gratitude, anticipation and appreciation for the new school and the relief it will bring to their families. It was reported too that the residents chose to let their current Grade Six children be educated in the community pending the completion of the school.

A resident from the community said, “Now that we will have a brand-new secondary school constructed right in our village, our children will be able to get educated from the nursery level right up to secondary, and I can speak for most parents when I say that we can now die happily seeing the development of our village.”

(Cost for Monkey Mountain school now $490M)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Renuka, Mandhana consign West Indies to record loss

Renuka, Mandhana consign West Indies to record loss

Dec 23, 2024

(Cricinfo) – After a T20I series that went to the decider, the first of three ODIs between India and West Indies was a thoroughly one-sided fare. The hosts dominated from start to finish...
Read More
GBA confirms additional bouts

GBA confirms additional bouts

Dec 23, 2024

Opinion: Barbados Cricket Faces Crossroads

Opinion: Barbados Cricket Faces Crossroads

Dec 23, 2024

KMTC Boxing Day Horse race meet turning out to be signature year-end event

KMTC Boxing Day Horse race meet turning out to be...

Dec 23, 2024

Candy Boss Invitational 8-A-Side Football Tournament kicks off Boxing Night

Candy Boss Invitational 8-A-Side Football...

Dec 23, 2024

Chase Academy squares off with St Benedict’s College ahead of today’s final

Chase Academy squares off with St Benedict’s...

Dec 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]