Chilling reminders that we are not safe

Kaieteur News- Georgetown was plunged into shock and terror last week after two heinous incidents laid bare the grim and horrifying reality of the threats stalking our society. These events, occurring just a day apart, were not isolated. They were symptomatic of a deeper, more insidious problem—the unchecked reign of marauding gangs of young men who seem determined to upend every notion of safety and decency in our streets.

In the first incident, a food vendor and her daughter were allegedly accosted by two young men who, without hesitation, robbed them of their phones and hard-earned cash. The confrontation escalated when a security guard intervened, leading to a violent altercation. In a shocking turn of events, one of the alleged bandits was shot dead. His accomplice, however, managed to flee, abandoning a purported getaway motorcycle after being chased by a Police patrol. This brazen attack has raised the spectre of fear.

If this incident rattled the public, what happened next sent shockwaves across the city. The following day, a small business was stormed by a group of young men who unleashed a level of violence that went beyond the motive of robbery. The wife of the business owner was attacked along with another person. The other person/victim reportedly suffered grievous harm, with injuries so severe that one of his arms was almost totally severed. This horrifying brutality is not just an attack on the victims but is an attack on our way of life.

These two incidents are not anomalies. They are part of a broader pattern of escalating violence that should make every citizen pause and reflect on the precariousness of our collective safety. Gangs of young men, often using motorcycles for swift escapes, have become a scourge, targeting supermarkets, particularly those owned by Chinese nationals, and terrorizing citizens on the streets and at places of business. The brazenness of these attacks shows a disturbing lack of fear of law enforcement and a chilling disregard for human life.

Let there be no illusions: we are not safe. These gangs have mastered the art of preying on vulnerability. They strike with precision, leaving behind a trail of shattered lives and traumatized communities. They operate with a chilling sense of impunity, emboldened by the inadequacies of our current crime-fighting mechanisms. While the Police boast about their successes in curbing serious crimes, these events paint a starkly different picture. What good is an occasional arrest or the recovery of stolen property when the cycle of violence continues unabated? These incidents reveal the cracks in our security apparatus and the pressing need for more decisive action.

The implications of this rising tide of violence are far-reaching. Businesses now face the additional burden of fortifying themselves against these relentless attacks. Families live in fear, uncertain whether they will return home safely at the end of the day. The psychological toll on victims and witnesses is taxing and is creating a society increasingly gripped by paranoia and fear.

This is not just about crime statistics or isolated events; this is about the erosion of the social contract that binds us as a community. When citizens no longer feel safe, when every shadow and unfamiliar face becomes a source of suspicion, we are on the brink of losing the very essence of what makes a society function. The time for complacency has passed. The government, law enforcement, and civil society must come together to confront this menace head-on. Enhanced Police patrols, the establishment of neighbourhood watch groups, and swift, visible justice for offenders are just the starting points.

It is often argued that the root of these violent crimes lies in poverty, a lack of jobs or opportunities. But this claim does not hold water in today’s Guyana. The reality is that there are more opportunities now for young people than ever before. There is no shortage of jobs and no absence of vocational training programmes. What truly drives these heinous acts is not desperation but a brazen belief among perpetrators that they can evade capture and punishment. It is this sense of impunity, fuelled by gaps in enforcement and a weak justice system, that emboldens these young men to terrorize communities without fear of consequence.

Make no mistake: the situation is dire. The incidents in South Georgetown are a wake-up call for every citizen. The question is not whether you will be affected by this wave of violence but when. Today it is a food vendor and a small business; tomorrow, it could be your neighbour, your friend, or even you.

We must face this threat with the urgency and seriousness it demands. The time for half-measures and empty promises is over. It is only through bold, coordinated action that we can hope to dismantle these gangs and restore a sense of safety and normalcy to our society. We cannot allow fear and lawlessness to dictate how we live. The fight for a safer, more secure future begins now.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of this newspaper.)

