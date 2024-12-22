Slingerz Family to spread holiday cheer on Christmas Day

…Teejay, Kraff to ignite 23rd Vergenoegen Village Day

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News- Get ready to deck the halls and turn up the vibes! This Christmas Day, the cosy village of Vergenoegen East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is pulling out all the stops for its 23rd Annual Village Day Celebration, promising an unforgettable day of music, culture, and community fun.

What started as a small street party organized by a group of ambitious young men 23 years ago has grown into one of Guyana’s most eagerly awaited events. With thousands of revellers pouring in from all over the country, the Vergenoegen Village Day is now a massive celebration of Guyanese heritage and unity.

This year’s event, spearheaded by Slingerz Family Entertainment, boasts an electrifying line-up that will leave you dancing well into Boxing Day.

Headlining the main stage at the National Track and Field Centre are two of dancehall’s biggest stars, Teejay and Kraff.

Timoy Jones, known as “The Up Top Boss,” Teejay has been a powerhouse in dancehall with hits like “From Rags to Riches”, “Up Top Boss”, and “Drift.”

His infectious melodies and relatable lyrics have solidified his place as one of the genre’s most beloved artists. Expect a performance that’ll have the crowd waving and singing along in pure holiday bliss.

On the flip side, Tevin Randall, aka Kraff, brings his signature edgy style to the stage. A rising star in the dancehall scene, Kraff has carved out a name with bangers like “Sleep Walk,” “CalmC,” and “Cya Style Me.”

His gritty lyrics and high-energy performances promise to set Vergenoegen ablaze in the best way possible.

Adding to the musical magic are local stars Carlvin Burnett and AW Lyrical, who’ll deliver the home-grown vibes we all know and love.

Before the big show moves to the spacious National Track and Field Centre, the festivities kick off earlier in the day at the Vergenoegen Rice Mill Tarmac, the event’s traditional home base. But this isn’t just about the music; the Vergenoegen village day is all about giving back.

As customary, Slingerz Family Entertainment has planned a special toy giveaway, bringing smiles to the faces of the community’s youngest members.

It’s the perfect way to spread Christmas cheer and remind everyone that the true spirit of Village Day lies in togetherness and generosity.

While the Vergenoegen Rice Mill tarmac holds sentimental value for many, ongoing construction has prompted a venue change for safety reasons. But don’t worry the shift to the National Track and Field Centre ensures plenty of space for everyone to enjoy the high-energy performances in comfort and security.

Vergenoegen Village Day has a legacy of hosting the crème de la crème of reggae and dancehall, from legends like Beenie Man and Capleton to modern chart-toppers like Popcaan and Shenseea. It’s no surprise that this event is hailed as one of the premier entertainment showcases in Guyana.

More than just a music festival, the Vergenoegen Village Day is a celebration of the vibrant, resilient spirit of Vergenoegen, a village whose name fittingly means “satisfaction” in Dutch. It’s a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and, most importantly, people.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of the event or a first-timer, this year’s Vergenoegen Village Day celebration promises to capture the heart of what makes Vergenoegen so special.

