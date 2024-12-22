Shoreline Estates set to Redefine Modern Living in Guyana with new ECD Condominium Project

Kaieteur News- Buddy’s Housing Development and Atlantic Builders Inc. have announced the launch of Shoreline Estates, an exclusive, new condominium project set to redefine modern living in Guyana.

Located in the heart of Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), Shoreline Estates will offer 89 meticulously designed units, featuring one, two, and three-bedroom configurations to suit a variety of modern and traditional lifestyles. Boasting modernistic appeals, it is nestled on a resort-like setting on the shores of the picturesque Atlantic Ocean.

Shoreline Estates brings together luxury and convenience, providing residents with a suite of high-end amenities and services. Residents will enjoy access to a grand lobby, 24-hour concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, an on-site café, and a stunning rooftop terrace complete with an event space and pool. For families, the development includes a children’s play area and a host of services such as housekeeping, laundry, and transportation options, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a streamlined, hassle-free living experience.

“As the developers of Shoreline Estates, we are revolutionizing the way we approach housing in Guyana,” said a Ryan Shivraj, Managing Director of Buddy’s Housing Development.

He said that by leveraging Guyana’s newly updated Condominium Act, the developers are introducing a lifestyle focused on convenience, services, and premium amenities.

“We understand that maintaining a house can often be a source of stress and frustration, so this project is designed to alleviate those concerns, offering residents a more streamlined, hassle-free living experience. Shoreline Estates will set a new standard for modern living, making life easier and more enjoyable for our homeowners,” Shivraj added.

Shoreline Estates will open for occupancy in January 2025, with several pricing options available, starting with a 25% down payment. Potential owners are encouraged to visit the website www .buddysguyana.com /shorelineestates or on social media @buddysguyana for updates on the development and to learn more about how to secure a unit.

Shoreline Estates represents a bold step forward in Guyana’s real estate landscape, providing an unparalleled lifestyle with all the comforts of modern living. The project reflects the developers’ commitment to creating exceptional living environments where residents can live, work, and thrive.

Secure your piece of Guyana’s future today with Shoreline Estates. For more information, persons can also contact: [email protected] or 222-0196 / 222-7636.