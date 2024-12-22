Brutus’s wife yet to return from U.S. trip for medical attention

Kaieteur News- Adonika Aulder, the pregnant wife of embattled Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus, who was granted permission by the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to leave the country for emergency medical treatment has not yet returned to Guyana.

Kaieteur News reported that on December 5, 2024, Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty granted Aulder permission to travel to the United States of America to receive treatment.

Aulder is facing two charges of money laundering. She is accused of acquiring $352,082,315 from her company’s account at Republic Bank in December 2023, knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that the funds were derived from criminal activity.

Initially, Aulder and Brutus were denied permission to travel to the United States for medical care when the application to travel was taken before Justice Gino Persaud at the High Court on October 18, 2024.

Justice Persaud rejected the application, citing Brutus’ involvement in financial crimes and being placed before the courts with over 240 charges.

Meanwhile, the pregnant woman left Guyana on December 5, and was scheduled to return to Guyana in time for her next court appearance on December 18, 2024.

Alder’s attorney Eusi Anderson told Kaieteur News on Friday that his client has not returned to Guyana but made a virtual court appearance.

However, when asked if Aulder was granted an extension by the court to remain in United States, the lawyer explained that he is not at liberty to provide additional details on the matter.

“Miss Aulder was at court… the magistrate made certain specific orders in relation to what has to happen next with respect to Ms. Aulder. These orders are in camera, that is to say we will deal with those matters privately. They are not for media consumption. The Bail Act allows for those things to be dealt with in camera,” Anderson explained.

The attorney disclosed that Aulder is scheduled to make another appearance at court on December 30.

“By that date the magistrate will be able to, if she gives us permission to speak on it publicly… I am speaking on Miss Aulder’s situation until the court gives us the permission,” Anderson concluded.

Meanwhile, Brutus and his driver Kevin George and businessman Asif Zafarally appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for statements related to the fraud charges. The charges against Brutus, George, and Zafarally pertain to a conspiracy to defraud the Guyana Police Consumers’ Cooperative Society Limited (GPCCSL) of $93.5 million between June 29 and July 9, 2024. They allegedly uplifted cheques on two occasions—one for $22 million and another for $71,482,950—for goods that were never supplied.

George, 31, has served 13 years in the GPF, while Zafarally, 34, owns an automotive and sales logistics company on the East Bank of Demerara.

On Wednesday, the prosecution informed the court that all statements are almost completed and noted that the proceedings will continue when all statements regarding the accused are completed.

Brutus, along with his co-accused, is scheduled to return to court on December 30, 2024. He will also return to court on January 17, 2025 for the remaining charges.

(Brutus’s wife yet to return from U.S. trip for medical attention)