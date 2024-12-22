Brutus admits traveling to Lethem

…but says trip was to see father not to flee Guyana

Kaieteur News- Embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus on Thursday cleared air about his recent trip to Lethem, Region Nine, claiming that he had gone there to visit his father for Christmas and not to flee the country.

In a statement on his Facebook Page Brutus accused the Ministry of Home Affairs of deliberately misleading Guyana, President Irfaan Ali and the International Community about the intentions of his travel.

The Ministry had issued a statement on Thursday afternoon claiming that the policeman was caught trying to leave the jurisdiction via the Lethem/Brazil border without permission. Brutus’ Lawyer Eusi Anderson had responded on his behalf calling the statement false and even challenged the ministry to provide evidence backing its claims.

“It should be noted that I, Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ag) have no business or interest in fleeing this country as I plan to remain and challenge every charge that was filed against me following a tainted investigation by SOCU,” Brutus said in his social media statement before stating that there is also no law preventing him from travelling the length and breadth of Guyana.

“I booked a ticket on Saturday December 14, 2024 and travelled to Lethem to check on my father for the Christmas Season and I will be returning to Lethem soon,” the policeman revealed while making it known that he had travelled to the area via plane.

According to Brutus, “Anyone with a desire to leave Guyana unauthorized, has many options through which they can leave given the country’s porous borders” and would not leave the country in a detectable flight like he did.

“…Or go up to an immigration checkpoint where the men and women working there know you by name, face and appearance. They are my fellow colleagues,” the embattled police officer said.

Brutus disclosed that there was indeed a security detail trailing him during his trip to the Region Nine.

“The resources the state is using to trail me as they did in Lethem with a white pickup, should be the same resources and energy used to root out corruption for which I have seemingly become the poster boy ahead of elections,” Brutus said.

“Even in Georgetown I am afforded this luxury from a force that is always accused of not having vehicles to respond to reports from citizens,” the senior cop said adding “This luxury is further extended to me whenever I head out to purchase bread or take my son to school.”

Brutus described the alleged frequent police presence around him as “flattering”.

“I challenge the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide the video or photographic evidence to support its claim of me attempting to flee Guyana,” stated Brutus.

Brutus is facing 252 charges related to fraud and financial crimes. He is presently on $17.2 million bail.

