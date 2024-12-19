WCD family gets new $15M home

Kaieteur News- First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali, on Wednesday, fulfilled a lifelong dream of the Reddy family by handing them the keys to their new home at Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD.

According to a press release from the Office of the First lady, just one week before Christmas, the family, headed by 39-year-old single mother and sole breadwinner Lisa Reddy, entered their furnished three-bedroom home valued at $15.3 million.

The occasion marked a significant milestone in the journey toward stability and self-sufficiency for a family which has faced tremendous challenges, the release stated, adding that the home was designed to accommodate Lisa and her four sons – ages 2, 7, 11, and 13 – as well as her 63-year-old mother, Daisy Reddy, who is deaf and mute. It is furnished with a sofa, television, stove, fridge, dining table and chairs, and beds.

Sadly, the family’s matriarch, 94-year-old Lucille Reddy, passed away in September, just before the completion of construction, which commenced in June of this year. “The loss has been deeply felt in the family, as she was a guiding force in the family’s hope for a better future,” the release added.

“This home represents so much more than just four walls. It’s the fulfilment of a dream that has been passed down through generations,” the First Lady said shortly after handing over the keys to the house. “I am incredibly proud to be a part of this journey and to support this family as they begin a new chapter in their lives. I hope this home provides them not only shelter but also the hope and security they need to continue building a brighter future,” she added.

Mrs. Ali also highlighted that this project was part of a larger effort by her office and the Government of Guyana to support persons with disabilities (PWDs), and women, particularly those in vulnerable situations.

In addition to the new home, the First Lady has pledged $500,000 to the family for a poultry farm which will supplement their monthly income and support the educational aspirations of the four young boys. As the sole provider, Lisa has worked tirelessly to care for her children and mother, despite challenges and limited resources.

“This is a dream come through for our family. I want to thank God, and our First Lady who made this possible. She was here yesterday putting up curtains, cleaning and sweeping; she is more than a First Lady to us. She has a kind heart. Words cannot explain how I feel right now,” a tearful Lisa relayed.

She added that her sons have told her that this is a “baton” handed to their family and it is their duty to ensure they pay it forward by being a blessing to another family.

This is the third house handed over to a family through the Office of the First Lady in as many years. In 2022, a $12.2 million house was handed over to a family of six siblings, and in 2023, a $13.6 million house was handed over to a family of four whose sole breadwinner was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Mrs. Ali’s work has focused heavily on the economic empowerment of women and vulnerable groups like PWDs. This year alone, 100 women received technical and skills training through her office: 40 women from the hinterland received maritime and offshore training; 45 women from Region Two received training in cosmetology; and 15 women were trained in various disciplines at the Carnegie School of Home Economics. Additionally, three single-parent mothers received $1.5 million in grants this year to fund their start-ups.

