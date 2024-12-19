Shabazz’s termination remains just the tip of the iceberg

Dear Sir,

Reference is hereby made to the above caption as it relates to: The Golden Jaguars suffered its second consecutive loss to Suriname, by an embarrassing 1-5 margin; in the Dutch speaking South American country’s Capital Paramaribo, a few weeks ago following a 3-1 defeat at the Leonora Track and Field Facility; in the opening encounter.”

However, conceding 8 goals, in 2 matches and scoring a mere 2 compounded by to a goal difference of “-6”, surely leaves much to be desired since in my estimation, playing in League ‘A’, calls for a higher level for all of the essential components the sport requires, based on the opponents.

In erstwhile, did the Golden Jaguars and by extension the GFF fit the bill? Empathically, no, which would be an understatement. Since all the ‘A’ League opponents in the group stage have superior domestic structures, this now brings me to an essential question. Why retain the services of the Technical Director, who in my estimation has failed miserably to develop football nationally? What are his “roles and functions?” That with six (6) editions of the Elite League already completed, with the seventh (7) forthcoming! Why is it the Technical Director has not compiled a “policy paper” that would place “Club Football, on upward trajectory”?

Editor, the “twin towers of: “Jurassic Administrative Leadership, compounded by Stone Age Football” continues to significantly aid the promotion of continued under-development of local football. Suffice it to say that it’s wholesomely unfair to any Senior National Coach to utilise the Elite League matches as a yardstick for national selection. Why is it that until now a Division/Tier, with at least fourteen (14) teams, is below, drawn from all the affiliated associations, playing over two (2) rounds resulting in each team playing twenty-six (26) matches in the League with the top two (2) being promoted to the Elite League whose bottom two (2) would be relegated. This format would enable Club structures to be maintained and not diminished, which has been continuously ongoing!

While time and space will not allow me to elaborate further, it’s my sincere desire to enquire of the following:

Within what timeframe would the Elite League become Semi-Professional, ahead of Professional, in its true sense? In relation to the aforementioned, would youth divisions from U-11 to U-21 be compulsory for participation in the Elite League, which would be also applicable for participating teams competing in all national competitions under the auspices of the GFF? From an administrative standpoint: Does the GFF Finance Committee, (President also) have the technical ability to: compile a Financial Policy Paper, compatible to a Budget outlining inclusive of: “Air Travel!” Moreso, with return air fare, from Georgetown to Lethem, ranging from GYD$70,000 – $110,000 per passenger.

For a contingent of 26 persons, the astronomical cost is $1,820,000 – $2,860,000 for just one match! With the Elite League having ten (10) teams, resulting in each team playing their quota of eighteen (18) matches, over two rounds (home and away) then aerial transportation would likely account for more than 50% of the Budget! However, what is ironic, if not pathetic is that in one instance can an airplane fly twenty persons along with crew members in a single flight from Ogle to Lethem return? While from CJIA to Piarco, return would cost within the cheapest and most expensive domestic flight previously mentioned.

The only other feasible alternative remaining as a cost reductive measure, would be to “play all of Lethem hhirty and Fifteen-Seater Busome team(s) matches in Linden, utilising a chartered T respectively; for the return trips: of teams and equipment.” Nevertheless, is there an adequate football facility in Linden, conducive to hosting such matches?

Following the termination of Shabbazz’s contract, Guyana’s football fraternity must be eternally grateful for the services of the individual who, despite all the odds, persevered with the “Jurassic Style of Administrative Leadership” of which many other foreign international coaches would depart almost immediately, along with their entire coaching staff. Interestingly, this privilege was never bestowed upon Shabbazz, but rather would have worked in tandem with local assistant coaches. Then another sore point in performance, is the Manager, which needs reviewal. Since, from all indications the individual has not represented the players welfare efficiently and professionally compatible to the requirements as: The Liaison between the GFF and the players.

With best regards.

Respectfully yours,

Lester Sealey

(Shabazz’s termination remains just the tip of the iceberg)