Latest update December 19th, 2024 3:22 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mark Lyte suspended by GTU over wage deal 

Dec 19, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- President of the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) Dr Mark Lyte and his Second Vice President, Julian Cambridge, were suspended on Tuesday evening following a meeting with members of the Union’s General Council.

This newspaper was informed of the suspension hours after a motion was moved to have the two men removed. The decision to suspend the two GTU executives was purportedly due to them accepting the 10 per cent pay increase offered by the Government to teachers back in August.

Mark Lyte suspended by GTU over wage deal 

Suspended: Dr Mark Lyte.

Kaieteur News understands that the motion to suspend Dr Lyte and Cambridge was supported by 22 of some 32 persons who attended the meeting. A source close to the issue told this publication that the move to suspend Dr Lyte and 2nd VP Cambridge had been in the making for some time now.

“Since that agreement was signed, teachers across the country, were peeved and upset. Many of the rank-and-file members might say that there was an ulterior motive by those who signed the agreement, but when the deal was signed it was in keeping the constitution of the GTU,” the source said.

“There was a general council meeting and most of the people voted in support, accepting the 10 per cent that the government was offering at the time. So when Mr Lyte accepted the offer, it was constitutionally correct since this is what most persons voted for,” the source added.

Kaieteur News understands that with Dr Lyte being suspended, Marissa Williams, the 1st VP, will take over his functions. No one has been appointed to act for Mr. Cambridge.

Mark Lyte suspended by GTU over wage deal 

Suspended: 2nd Vice President, Julian Cambridge

To the displeasure of many teachers last August, Dr. Lyte signed a multi-year agreement with the government accepting the ten per cent pay hike for teachers and a slew of other benefits. Among other things, the agreement stipulates that teachers will receive a salary increase of 10% for 2024, 8% for 2025 and 9% for 2026. These are the same increases that were previously rejected by the Union.

(Mark Lyte suspended by GTU over wage deal )

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Thomas’ hat-trick inspires D.C Caesar Fox 10-5 victory, as Annai Sec’ hammer Dolphin

Thomas’ hat-trick inspires D.C Caesar Fox 10-5 victory, as Annai...

Dec 19, 2024

Fifth Annual KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series Kaieteur Sports-The 2024 KFC Under-18 International Goodwill Football Series, which is coordinated by the Petra Organisation, continued yesterday at...
Read More
Stabroek Ballers, Sparta Boss, Bent Street ‘B’, North East & Unstoppable advance

Stabroek Ballers, Sparta Boss, Bent Street...

Dec 19, 2024

West Indies Falter in Disheartening Series Loss to Bangladesh

West Indies Falter in Disheartening Series Loss...

Dec 19, 2024

Trophy Stall hands over trophies for Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day Horse Race meet

Trophy Stall hands over trophies for Kennard...

Dec 19, 2024

Omari Glasgow, carrying the hopes and dreams of a Nation to the MLS

Omari Glasgow, carrying the hopes and dreams of a...

Dec 19, 2024

GCF eyeing growth across other regions in 2025 following successful Inter-Schools tournament 

GCF eyeing growth across other regions in 2025...

Dec 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]