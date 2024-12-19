Man chopped to death at mining camp

…Wanted bulletin issued for Brazilian suspect

Kaieteur News- A 31-year-old man died on Tuesday after he was brutally chopped, allegedly by his Brazilian co-worker, during a fight at their work place on Monday at Omai backdam, Essequibo River.

Dead is Brian Marco, also known as ‘Toney/Regular boy”. Marco was an excavator operator. The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Antonio Silva De Oliveria. Police, on Wednesday, issued a Wanted bulletin for the man, citing his last known address as Lot 75 Church Street, Alberttown, Georgetown and Brazil. Anyone who sees Silva De Oliveria or who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station.

Police reported that the incident occurred around 15:30h. Investigations have revealed that Marco and the suspect are employees of Chunilall Babulall called ‘Vulture’, at his mining operation at Omai backdam. It is stated that the duo would operate separate excavators in the same mining pit during the night to prepare for work during the day.

On Sunday during the night, whilst Marco and the suspect were working in the pit, they reportedly had a misunderstanding, which led to Marco assaulting Silva De Oliveira. The following day at about 15:00h, Marco was reportedly sleeping in a hammock in front of a shop at the backdam. While another worker, Asgar Mohammed, was sleeping on a bed next to Marco. The shop is owned by Babulall and operated by Ian Trotman.

It is reported that the suspect showed up at the shop armed with a cutlass and attacked Marco, dealing him several chops about his body. According to Police, “Ian shouted at the suspect, whilst Asgar held onto him.” Several other workers gathered and the cutlass was taken away from the suspect. Some of the workers then started to assault the suspect, leading General Manager, Paul Khan, to rush to his assistance and take him away from the scene.

Marco was taken to the Mackenzie Hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead by a doctor on Tuesday about 01:13hrs.

The suspect reportedly escaped from the scene and police are looking for him as investigations continue.

