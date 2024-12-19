Ex-police credit union staff charged with fraud

Kaieteur News- A 30-year-old former Guyana Police Force (GPF) clerk, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to face multiple charges of fraud.

Melissa O’Brian, a resident of Lot 801 Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, is accused of defrauding the GPF by falsifying accounts and forging documents.

The charges were read before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty. According to the prosecution, O’Brian, on June 13, 2024, while working as a clerk at the GPF Credit Union on Camp Street, Georgetown, intentionally falsified a passbook belonging to Collin O’Brian. The passbook falsely showed a special savings balance of $110,000. Between January 12 and April 9, 2024, O’Brian allegedly falsified another passbook belonging to France Garlinton, showing three payments made to the GPF Credit Union. Additionally, on June 13, 2024, O’Brian reportedly forged a withdrawal voucher, allegedly signed by Collin O’Brian, with the intent to defraud the public.

O’Brian pleaded not guilty to all charges. During the court proceedings, her attorney, Leslyn Noble, requested bail, stating that O’Brian had an “unblemished record” during her service at the GPF and is now employed at the Guyana Post Office Corporation. Noble also highlighted that O’Brian is a mother of three, including a one-year-old child, and that she cooperated with the police during the investigation. She also noted that her client is charged with a non-violent offence.

The prosecution, however, objected to bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offence. After considering both arguments, Magistrate McGusty granted O’Brian bail of $150,000—$50,000 for each charge. She was also given the condition to surrender her passport and report to the GPF Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) on the last Friday of every month. O’Brian is scheduled to return to court on January 22, 2025.

