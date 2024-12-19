Latest update December 19th, 2024 3:22 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Businessman charged with $30M fraud

Dec 19, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A 51-year-old businessman, on Wednesday, appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

Irshad Ramzan, of Lot 23 Public Road, Eccles, East Bank Demerara, is accused of defrauding Churuman Harnandan out of $30 million on February 5, 2024, at Croal Street, Stabroek, Georgetown.

The charge alleges that Ramzan obtained the money from Harnandan with the intent to defraud him, by falsely promising to repay the sum in three instalments: $15 million on April 5, 2024; $5 million on June 5, 2024; and $10 million on August 5, 2024. However, it is claimed that Ramzan failed to make any of the agreed payments.

During the court session, Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty read the charge to Ramzan, who was not required to enter a plea at this stage. Private prosecutor Juman Yassin informed the court that both parties had signed an agreement in which Harnandan provided the $30 million to Ramzan to secure a barge. Yassin explained, “He subsequently told the informant that he can’t get the barge and in order to repay the $30 million, he entered into an agreement to pay back the money in instalments. He has not done so.”

Ramzan’s defence attorney, Konyo Saniford-Holder, raised concerns about the charge, arguing that it was not properly drafted. “This charge, in my opinion, appears to be erroneous in terms of the particulars stated in this offence because it seems to suggest that it is obtaining money by false pretence, but it just cites the repayment dates and amounts,” Saniford-Holder said. “It does not address the initial contract that was breached, and it appears as though my client is not denying that a contract was breached—this is a civil matter.”

Saniford-Holder also applied for bail, emphasising that Ramzan is a father of two and the sole provider for his family. She mentioned that Ramzan operates a logistics company, Progressive Initiative, and argued that the money would be repaid by the time the trial begins. She also asserted that her client is not a flight risk and has no previous offences. After considering both arguments, Magistrate McGusty granted Ramzan bail in the amount of $250,000. He is scheduled to return to court on January 22, 2025, for clarification of the charge and to file statements.

(Businessman charged with $30M fraud)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Thomas’ hat-trick inspires D.C Caesar Fox 10-5 victory, as Annai Sec’ hammer Dolphin

Thomas’ hat-trick inspires D.C Caesar Fox 10-5 victory, as Annai...

Dec 19, 2024

Fifth Annual KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series Kaieteur Sports-The 2024 KFC Under-18 International Goodwill Football Series, which is coordinated by the Petra Organisation, continued yesterday at...
Read More
Stabroek Ballers, Sparta Boss, Bent Street ‘B’, North East & Unstoppable advance

Stabroek Ballers, Sparta Boss, Bent Street...

Dec 19, 2024

West Indies Falter in Disheartening Series Loss to Bangladesh

West Indies Falter in Disheartening Series Loss...

Dec 19, 2024

Trophy Stall hands over trophies for Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day Horse Race meet

Trophy Stall hands over trophies for Kennard...

Dec 19, 2024

Omari Glasgow, carrying the hopes and dreams of a Nation to the MLS

Omari Glasgow, carrying the hopes and dreams of a...

Dec 19, 2024

GCF eyeing growth across other regions in 2025 following successful Inter-Schools tournament 

GCF eyeing growth across other regions in 2025...

Dec 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]