To use the tragic end of Toshao Ridley Joseph’s life as a political weapon is unconscionable

Dear Editor

I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Toshao Ridley Joseph, who was recently elected to head the village of Tassarene; the loss of anyone should be mourned with respect – more so, someone whose life was so brutally and senselessly lost. Such circumstances require some level dignity from all of us.

Since his election, I am happy that we were able to have several conversations that were constructive and led to resolving a number of issues for the communities in the Middle Mazaruni. I was impressed by his straightforwardness and willingness to work with government to find solutions to issues in his community and in the Middle Mazaruni sub-district.

I wish to extend to the Toshao Ridley Joseph’s family, the community of Tassarene, and the National Toshoas Council my deepest sympathy on his passing. He will be missed.

However, I am embarrassed and appalled by the video aired by the opposition’s Geographic Member of Parliament for MP Region 7, Mrs. Dawn Hastings, hours after Toshao Joseph’s murder.

In true APNU+AFC fashion, Mrs. Hasting tries to master the art of putting on a show only when tragedy strikes. To use the tragic end of Toshao Ridley Joseph’s life as a political weapon is unconscionable. With such haste, Mrs. Hastings attempted to remind people of her relevance, as most people have forgotten that she is the other Geographic Member of Parliament for Region 7. She opportunistically linked the murder of Toshao Ridley Joseph to the tragic Mahdia Dorm fire, irresponsibly and negligently stating that nothing was heard of the investigation and people deserved to know – despite the public dissemination of the Commission of Inquiry report on January 20, 2024.

In that very haste, Mrs. Hastings referred to the ‘good old Burnham days’ when Toshaos were “secured” when they came to town. So “secured” they were under Burnham, that when they came to town they were escorted, monitored and manipulated to prevent them from interacting among themselves or with others, particularly the members of the People’s Progressive Party!

The APNU+AFC MP called on indigenous people to “see what is happening” in their country. Yes, I assure Mrs. Hastings that all Guyanese are seeing transformation in their country; and there are no communities more visually demonstrating of the constant and consistent progress than our Amerindian Communities – more wells and schools (4 new secondary schools with dorms being built in Region 7 alone in Lower, Middle and Upper Mazaruni), expanded communications with Starlink, introduction of smart classrooms, developing healthcare (new regional and district hospitals being built), revitalising the solar household electrification programme which is benefitting thousands of Amerindian families, over $9 billion in carbon credits revenue to over 240 Amerindian communities, increased stipends for Toshaos, creation of jobs for thousands of Amerindian people and access to training in all fields, and so much more.

Her veiled reference to freedom of expression implying something incomprehensible regarding Toshao Ridley Joseph and his murder is strange. If I were Mrs. Hastings, I would have kept quiet because the track record of her party between 1966- 1992 was so abysmally bad with regards to the Amerindian people, poverty, isolation and neglect, coupled with the rigging of Toshaos elections to keep them under the control of the ruling party, her party. At one time Aishalton had two village councils, one with the Burnham appointed Toshao and council and the other elected by the community. The former was recognised and received their stipends etc. while the other was not.

And let’s look at more recent times: 2015- 2020, no different! Their first assault took place a few months after taking office, terminating 1,972 young Amerindian Community Support Officers in one swoop, sending their families into greater poverty. Former President David Granger appointed a COI to look at Amerindian lands versus lands for Afro Guyanese, following official statements that the Amerindian people were avaricious and should not get more land; the government closed down the Amerindian Land Titling Unit and fired all staff, villages suffered from severe shortage of essential drugs etc., and where was Mrs. Hastings then as a Geographic MP for region 7 and Minister of Government? The question remains unanswered, at least to the Amerindian people of Region 7.

Please don’t cry caiman tears and posture you cared. You were in government and you know very well what was not done for or in some cases taken away from Amerindian people and their communities, and from your statements in Parliament you defended all of these assaults on our Amerindian peoples.

To now posture as a champion of Amerindian people while using the murder of a young leader to

score political points is the height of hypocrisy and vulgarity. Toshao Ridley Joseph’s young legacy deserves more. His family deserves better, and the people of Region 7 deserve leaders who serve, not exploit.

Sincerely

Gail Teixeira M.P.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance &

PPP/C Geographic Member of Parliament – Region

