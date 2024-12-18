Taxi driver dies at Alberttown Police station

Kaieteur News-A 63-year-old taxi driver of Lot 104 Meadow Brook Gardens collapsed and died at the Alberttown Police Station on Monday.

Dead is Bryan Lychcott. He died around 19:27 hrs.

According to police statements, Lychcott was arrested by a Police rank on D’Urban Street, Georgetown at about 18:30 hrs, for alleged ‘dangerous driving’. He had reportedly hit two stationary motorcars on the northern side of D’Urban Street with his motorcar, HB 6462.

After Lychcott was arrested and was further observed by police, “Lychcott appeared to be under the influence of alcohol,” Police said. Consequently, he was taken to the Alberttown Police Station for a breathalyzer test

While sitting on the prisoner bench in the Enquiries Office, events took a tragic turn. “At 19:27 hrs, Bryan collapsed to the ground…motionless,” the police statement said. Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned, but Lychcott was pronounced dead by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Police reported that the scene was photographed, and no marks of violence were observed. Additionally, no foul play is suspected. Detectives reviewed CCTV footage from the police station, which showed Lychcott being brought into the station and the moment he collapsed. Lychcott’s body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

