No bail for pork-knocker on attempted murder charge

Dec 18, 2024 News

Orrel Stoll.

Kaieteur News- A 31-year-old Pork-knocker was remanded to prison on Wednesday after appearing at the Port Kaituma Magistrates’ Court to face two counts of attempted murder.

Orrel Stoll of Lot 55 Red Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is accused of trying to murder Andrew and Sylvia Baird.

He was arrested on December 13, 2024 at Triangle Backdam, Baramita, North West District.

Stoll appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty via Zoom, where the charges were read to him. He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison. Stoll is scheduled to return to court on February 5, 2025 for statements.

 

(No bail for pork-knocker on attempted murder charge)

 

