Missing Haslington man found dead on Cove and John foreshore

Kaieteur News- A 26-year-old man from Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who went missing over the weekend, was found dead on Monday, at the Cove and John, ECD foreshore.

The deceased has been identified as Akeem Bruce, a labourer from Lot 277 Haslington New Housing Scheme.

Kaieteur News reported on Tuesday that Bruce was reported missing by his relatives on December 14, 2024. According to his family, he was last seen at home wearing short pants, a t-shirt, and slippers. The body was discovered by residents of Victoria, ECD who contacted the police.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the police said the body was found lodged at the water’s edge, among mangrove trees, held by the strong tide at around 17:20h.

It was brought ashore and was later positively identified by a relative.

“It was subsequently identified by Monique James, the deceased’s aunt, as Akeem Bruce,” police said.

Relatives of the deceased told police that Bruce had been reported missing by his sister at the Enmore Police Station around 16:20 hrs on Saturday. They further told the police that Bruce had left home at approximately 16:00 hrs on Friday. The police were also informed that Bruce “was a patient of the Psychiatric Clinic at GPHC,” the statement added.

The body was examined by detectives, who reported that no visible marks of violence were found. Bruce’s body was then removed by undertakers and transported to the Dr. C.C. Nicholson Hospital at Haslington where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was subsequently taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary for storage, pending a post-mortem examination.

Attempts to speak with relatives proved futile as they were in complete shock by Bruce’s death.

