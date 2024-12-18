Masquerader arrested for allegedly stealing from man who tipped band $100

Kaieteur News- A masquerader was arrested by police for allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from a man who tipped his band at the Anna Regina Market Street, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The victim has been identified as Direndra Ramkissoon.

Police in a press statement said that the incident occurred on Monday around 8:45h.

Commander of Region Two, Superintendent Ravindra Stanley told Kaieteur News that the suspect is accused of Larceny from a Person.

“He (Ramkissoon) went to the bank and withdraw some money and when he reach up the masquerade band, he allegedly took out a $100 to give a member to the band and one person within the mix would have scrambled the remainder of money that he had and (the suspect) escaped,” Stanley told Kaieteur News.

He added, “It seems as if the person was amidst with the … masquerade band.”

The victim made a report to the police.

(Masquerader arrested for allegedly stealing from man who tipped band $100)