Latest update December 18th, 2024 3:21 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Masquerader arrested for allegedly stealing from man who tipped band $100

Dec 18, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A masquerader was arrested by police for allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from a man who tipped his band at the Anna Regina Market Street, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The victim has been identified as Direndra Ramkissoon.

Police in a press statement said that the incident occurred on Monday around 8:45h.

Commander of Region Two, Superintendent Ravindra Stanley told Kaieteur News that the suspect is accused of Larceny from a Person.

“He (Ramkissoon) went to the bank and withdraw some money and when he reach up the masquerade band, he allegedly took out a $100 to give a member to the band and one person within the mix would have scrambled the remainder of money that he had and (the suspect) escaped,” Stanley told Kaieteur News.

He added, “It seems as if the person was amidst with the … masquerade band.”

The victim made a report to the police.

(Masquerader arrested for allegedly stealing from man who tipped band $100)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sammy to be appointed as West Indies Senior Men’s Head Coach for all formats

Sammy to be appointed as West Indies Senior Men’s Head Coach for...

Dec 17, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies white ball Head Coach Daren Sammy will also take over the role as head Coach of all West Indies Men’s senior teams as at April 1, 2025, Cricket West Indies (CWI)...
Read More
Bangladesh hold nerve to defend 148 and take 1-0 T20I series lead over West Indies

Bangladesh hold nerve to defend 148 and take 1-0...

Dec 17, 2024

YBG’s Titan Bowl XIII and Tertiary Knockout feature nail-biting encounters on penultimate day

YBG’s Titan Bowl XIII and Tertiary Knockout...

Dec 17, 2024

Chris Dehring appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies

Chris Dehring appointed Chief Executive Officer...

Dec 17, 2024

Dharry’s Pre-World Title Fight Promises to be Best Boxing Event of 2024

Dharry’s Pre-World Title Fight Promises to...

Dec 17, 2024

Blueberry Hill hold defending champions Milerock to 2-2 stalemate, Botafago thrash silver Shattas 7-0 on opening night

Blueberry Hill hold defending champions Milerock...

Dec 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]