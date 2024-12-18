Linden men arrested over illegal gun

Kaieteur News- A 24-year-old miner and three of his friends were arrested on Sunday for illegal gun possession in Caria Caria, Essequibo River.

The arrested individuals include Brian Johnson, 24, of Half Mile, Linden; Rondel Rodney, 27, of One Mile, Wismar, Linden; Martin Fraser, 25, of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden; and Lionel Gilkes, 33, a welder from Half Mile, Wismar, Linden.

According to police reports, at around 14:20 hours, officers acted on information received and proceeded to a house in Caria Caria, Essequibo River, owned by a 59-year-old farmer. Upon arrival, police found Johnson sleeping in a hammock beneath the house, with a black shoulder bag next to him.

“The ranks woke him up and conducted a search of his person and the bag during which they found a 9mm pistol with ten matching rounds of ammunition,” the police said. “Two radio sets were also found in the bag.”

When asked if he was a licensed firearm holder, Johnson responded, “No.” He was told of the allegation against him, cautioned, and chose to remain silent before being arrested.

However, before being taken into custody by the police, Johnson, told the ranks to wait for his friends. As a result, police contacted Rodney, who was riding a black XR motorcycle without a number plate, along with Fraser, who was a pillion rider, and Gilkes, who was riding a black and red scooter.

The trio was questioned about their presence in the area, to which they claimed they were “prospecting” land. All three were arrested and escorted to the Parika Police Station, where the motorcycles were seized, and the firearm was put in an evidence bag. The suspects were all placed into custody to assist with the investigation.

