De road to national unity

Kaieteur News-Deh gat some of we leaders so arrogant that even animals can’t tek them. It remind dem boys of de time when de PNCR, de AFC, and de PPP seh dem gun go pun a hike to promote more unity between demself. Whole day dem walk, till night ketch dem, and de hotel weh dem bin see pun de map disappear like some people campaign promises.

Dem end up by a farmer house and beg fuh spend de night. De farmer seh, “No problem, but me only got space fuh two in de small room. One ah y’all gun haffi sleep in de animal pen outside.”

De AFC seh, “Me humble bad. Me nah need no fancy room. Me gun tek de pen.”

De PNCR and de PPP start settle in nice when dem hear a knock pun de door. Is de AFC. He seh, “Bai, me sorry, but de pen got a horse, and me nah able fuh sleep wid such an animal.”

De PNCR seh, “No worries, me gun tek de pen.”

De AFC and de PPP start relax when dem hear another knock. Is de PNCR. He seh, “Man, de pen got a pig, and me nah able fuh deal wid de filth.”

De PPP seh, “Lemme show y’all how a real leader does sacrifice. Me gun go in de pen.”

De PNCR and de AFC finally think dem settle in good when another knock come pun de door. When dem open it, who deh standing outside? De horse and de pig!

Talk half. Leff half

