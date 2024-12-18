Latest update December 18th, 2024 3:19 AM
Dec 18, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a civilian during a police enforcement exercise along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
The police, who is under close arrest, was arrested following a viral video that was posted on social media.
A video posted by ‘Ray Ray Lily’ on Facebook showed a police vehicle with sirens on at the scene, while two other vehicles were stopped, causing an obstruction of traffic.
Several police officers were on the scene as the victim lay on the public road seemingly in pain. A police officer then walked up to the man and kicked him in the region of his head.
Winching in pain, the man rose from the unexpected kick but was quickly subdued by the police who kicked him and his colleague after which shouts of “stay down” were heard.
While police assaulted the man, frustrated drivers blew their horns. The other police officers on the scene were seen telling the drivers to be patient while another police officer was seen holding a gun in his hand.
Police in a statement on Tuesday said that “an investigation was launched within minutes of the circulation of the video by members of the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). Also, the Police rank is presently under arrest as the investigation continues.”
(Cop under close arrest for kicking man in head)
