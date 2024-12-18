Chairman Changlee seems clueless about current research and practices in education

Dear Editor

A recent letter by one Changlee, “Talent at Bishops’ should not be used for vocational education,” (SN, Dec. 15, 2024) is probably the worst letter written about education in Guyana. This fella calls himself Chairman, The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana. I am not sure if that’s a political party but with a letter like that, these Republicans are a non-starter.

The Chairman said, “The Bishops’ High School (BHS) is filled with some of the best young minds in the nation.” He is correct. The so-called top 6 schools based on scores on the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) is specifically to identify the top academically gifted or highest achieving students in the country. My opinion is that the NGSA is the root of all educational evil, as it is a colonial relic, kept alive by people who seem to be mentally lazy to reform that useless system. Caricom has not set about to systematically dismantle such a pernicious system, although they have started to talk about it.

Guyana should probably be benchmarking its educational system to high achievers such as Singapore, not Caricom. The blind can’t lead the blind. Guyana must run faster, harder, longer than the rest of Caricom!

The Chairman said, “To have their talents used for vocational education, while the Government Technical Institute (GTI) and St George’s School are focused on specialized and challenging educational programmes appears to be the reversal of a firmly established education strategy. The education development strategy of our nation was established and implemented before our country’s independence. It has served us well and had aligned our nation’s education system with those of the top countries and leading global education institutions.” No!

The system we have is still largely based on the colonial model established by the oppressors. How has that served us well when it creams off the gifted who are in better schools with better facilities compared to other high schools of lesser quality in the country? Luckily, the Government is rapidly building new schools which would help reduce longstanding inequities. An analysis of the CSEC scores would show glaringly the inequities of our system – one system for the gifted and more affluent, and another inferior system for the rest.

The Chairman said, “However, the Standard and Form system has since been abandoned in poor judgement and now the Ministry of Education (MoE) has shifted the focus and development of some of the best minds in the nation to areas of less need and less difficulty.” Using “grade” instead of the colonial terminology, “form and standard” is a good thing, keeping abreast with common language in modern education.

The Chairman said, “GTI should be leading the nation in vocational education, while the BHS should be striving for co-leadership with Queen’s College in the areas of science and technology. Isn’t this the purpose of the common entrance exams? Placing the best minds at the best institutions for our future engineers, doctors and lawyers was the original intent.” So, Chairman is conceding that NGSA was meant to sort and stratify students and he seems to think that’s a good thing. So, does Chairman think vocational education does not have anything to do with science and technology?

Chairman said, “The BHS will excel at anything you give it to do.” He is correct because “academically gifted students” are like that. They can excel in anything!

Chairman said, “The talented minds at the second-best high school in the country are geared towards achievement. The teaching staff at the best institutions in the country use to also reflect these higher standards and higher levels of academic achievement.” Is Chairman conceding that only the top 6 schools are geared towards achievement, and the rest are not, especially if they are vocational?

Chairman said, “We must place the best with the best.” So what Chairman is arguing for here is something called “homogeneous” grouping of students, which is seen as elitist and undesirable in education design versus “heterogenous” grouping seen as more desirable where the classes reflect the diversity among students.

When Chairman said, “We must not turn those with the potential, desire and discipline to become doctors into carpenters when those who wish to be carpenters do not have the discipline to become doctors nor wish to put in the effort required,” is he really demeaning students who have aptitudes and interests in high-paying vocational careers?

Chairman should take heed of comments in the blog. Prof. One Luv said, “Jamil, your letter should have focused on making ALL school across Guyana fully equip for both Tech Voc and core Academic. Guyana needs these skill personnel today more than ever.” Amir Khan said, “What????? How can someone in the 21st century have such a mindset?” Education needs massive reforms but not what Chairman is suggesting!

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall

Civil Society Advocate

