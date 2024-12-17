Westminster fire that killed bedridden mother, daughter was electrical – Fire Chief

Kaieteur News- The house fire that claimed the lives of a bedridden 75-year-old mother and her 44-year-old daughter on Friday, was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit, Fire Chief Gregory Wickham said on Monday.

Felis Smith and her daughter Ventina Smith were both burnt beyond recognition in the fire, which occurred at their 3834 Plantation Westminster, West Bank Demerara home.

Felis’s 21-year-old daughter, Chandine Sookraj, told Police that she also lived with her mother, sister, 34-year-old brother Vidnauth Sookraj and her four-year-old daughter Veleta Sookraj.

Sookraj told investigators that her mother and sister occupied the last bedroom in the north-eastern corner of the house while her brother slept in the living room. She and her young daughter occupied the remaining bedroom.

“At about 21:30 hrs last night, Chandine said she retired to bed with her daughter, leaving everything intact,” Police said in a press release. The 21-year-old woman reported that she was awaken by heat coming from the bedroom occupied by her mother and sister. Upon investigation, she saw that part of the bedroom was engulfed in flames.

The young mother said she got hold of her daughter and ran to the yard through the southern main door where she alerted neighbours who went to her assistance and also contacted the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

Despite the efforts of the Fire Service, the structure was completely destroyed.

Representatives of the Guyana Police Force and GFS found the charred remains of the mother and daughter motionless and facing upwards, in the north-eastern corner of the house.

