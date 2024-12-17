Maid beaten in alleged family row

Kaieteur News- A 30-year-old labourer from Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, was allegedly assaulted by a family member and employer with a mop stick and piece of wood over a family dispute.

The incident was brought to light after a video surfaced on Facebook, showing the employee, Esther Williams, being beaten by her employer and family member on December 15, 2024.

According to Police, after they were alerted, officers visited the scene at 17:30 hrs and spoke to Hansranie Abrahim, a businesswoman, and her daughter Rehana Abrahim, 34, who allegedly assaulted Williams. “They both gave written statements indicating that on the mentioned date, there was a family issue in their yard involving another family member…and that they do not wish to proceed with any criminal charges against each other,” Police said.

Williams was later contacted and reiterated the same, expressing no desire for criminal action. Kaieteur News spoke with Region Three Police Commander Mahendra Siwnarine, who confirmed that the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security removed the maid from the home.

The video, posted by Rhonda Dixon, showed the employer assaulting the maid around 11:00 hrs. In the footage, the maid is seen cleaning the yard while her employer struck her with a piece of wood to the shoulder and face. As the maid cried out in pain, the employer ordered her to continue working, then hit her again with a mop stick, shouting, “Pick up all a dah, pick up them thing.” The employer proceeded to throw items at her, including a dustpan and two baskets. One of the baskets struck the maid’s back, causing her to scream in agony before being struck again in the face. The employer then closed the gate, leaving the maid still crying. Later, around 15:00 hrs, the employer and family members attempted to block the view of the yard from a neighbour’s camera.

