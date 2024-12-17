How dem driver does outsmart dem traffic cops

Kaieteur News- A man get pull over by a traffic cop pon de East Bank road. De cop walk up to he car and seh, “Bossman, yuh know how fast yuh was going? Let me see yuh licence.”

De man seh, “Officer, me nah gat one.”

De cop seh, “Wha? Yuh nah gat a licence?”

De man seh, “I done lose it four time already fuh driving under the influence of alcohol.”

De cop eye open big-big now. “Alright, leh me see de vehicle registration then.”

De man seh, “Me sorry, officer, but me nah gat dat neither.”

De cop bawl out, “Wha yuh mean yuh nah gat registration?”

De man seh, “Well, is because me thief dis car.”

De cop nearly faint. “Thief de car?!”

De man seh, “Yeh, and me kill de owner too. She in de trunk if yuh want see.”

De cop nah wait fuh nutten else. He back off slow-slow to he patrol car and call fuh backup. Before yuh know it, five police car pull up—sirens blazing, light flashing.

De senior officer, gripping he gun like he in some action flick, walk up to de man. “Sir, step out de vehicle and open de trunk.”

De man come out calm-calm. “Wha happen, officer?”

De senior cop seh, “Me hear yuh thief dis car and kill de owner. Open de trunk now!”

De man open de trunk slow-slow, but de trunk empty.

De officer seh, “Wait, is dis car yours?”

De man seh, “Yeh, boss,” and hand over all de proper papers—everything in order.

De senior cop scratch he head. “But me officer seh you nah gat a licence.”

De man pull out he wallet, tek out an updated, legit licence and hand it over.

De senior officer watch it, then watch de man, and ask, “So wha happen here? One of meh officers tell me yuh didn’t have a licence, yuh thief dis car, and murdered the owner.”

De man replies, “I bet you the lying bastard told you I was speeding, too!””

Talk half. Leff.

