GAWU General Council welcomes GuySuCo’s wage/salary pact

Dear Editor,

The GAWU General Council met on December 13, 2024, at the Union’s Headquarters in Georgetown. The forty-three-member council engaged in robust discussions on key issues affecting the lives of our union members and the broader workforces across the various entities where GAWU enjoys representational rights. This meeting also provided a platform to address local and international situations, considering a range of significant issues.

One of the key discussions during the meeting centred around the recently established three-year wage/salary agreement between GAWU and GuySuCo. The Council expressed a deep appreciation for this agreement, recognising its profound impact on providing stability and reassurance to union members in the sugar industry. Members acknowledged the unwavering dedication of the union’s leadership and negotiating team to secure this important pact, especially considering the numerous challenges the sugar industry is currently facing. There was a shared sentiment of gratitude from the General Council, which wholeheartedly supported the agreement. The Union’s General Council expressed their sincere appreciation to President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his Government for their essential role in facilitating this significant achievement.

The Union’s General Council is the pinnacle of decision-making between its Congresses, embodying our collective vision and purpose. Elected during the Union’s 22nd Congress in August 2023, this dedicated Council meets quarterly to reflect on the meaningful work of the GAWU. Their commitment provides invaluable guidance and support to the Union’s Executive and leadership, driving us forward in solidarity and strength.

Sincerely,

Guyana Agricultural and

General Workers Union (GAWU)

