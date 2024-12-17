(Businesswoman raped at knifepoint)

Latest update December 17th, 2024 1:27 AM
Kaieteur News- A 56-year-old businesswoman was allegedly raped at knifepoint at her place of business in Region Seven on Sunday around 20:30hrs.
According to a Police statement, Sergeant 18454 Haywood of the Imbaimadai Police Station received the report around 22:50hrs. The alleged perpetrator is an identifiable male.
The victim told police that she was laying in her hammock inside her shop when the identifiable male approached her wielding an object that had the appearance of a knife. He reportedly threatened her and instructed her to keep quiet, adding that if any sound was made he would kill her.
The man then proceeded to remove her underwear and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. After committing the act, he escaped into some nearby bushes. Police are on the lookout for the suspect as investigations are ongoing.
