Will Govt’s promise to establish its own law school ever be fulfilled?

The establishment of a local law school in Guyana has been long anticipated by the public. It will lessen the financial burden and limitations faced by students attending law schools such as Hugh Wooding in Trinidad and Tobago, Eugene Dupuch in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and Norman Manley in Jamaica. Stabroek News on September 25th, 2022 reported that “Guyana is closer to securing a Council of Legal Education-recognised law school,” according to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall SC.

According to Stabroek News, Minister Nandlall made a case for the creation of a Council law school in Guyana at a meeting of the Council of Legal Education that was held in Bridgetown, Barbados on September 16 and 17, 2022.

In contrast to a proposal put forth by his predecessor, Basil Williams, SC, which the Council rejected, the Attorney General told the Council during his presentation that the Government of Guyana is suggesting that the law school be a Council institution, to be run and administered by the CLE, but that the Government will supply the land and buildings in accordance with the standards and guidelines established by the Council.

After giving careful thought to this request, the Council decided to write to the Government of Guyana to inform them of their decision and to outline the criteria and other requirements that the Government must meet.

INews Guyana on September 18th, 2024 reported that “the Government of Guyana has finished a feasibility study for the establishment of a law school here, and the country is close to acquiring the facility, according to Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall”.

To be honest, we are sick of hearing this song in 2024 because so many Guyanese, having graduated from the University of Guyana (UG) with a Bachelor of Law, now have to think about their financial future in order to complete the next chapter, which is admission to law schools in the aforementioned Caribbean territories.

In order to attend these esteemed law schools, I have seen a number of my friends post on social media asking for financial aid for tuition and accommodation. Is the government actively pushing for Guyana to establish a law school of its own? One could argue that because these kinds of issues are handled procedurally, they will take time, but what about Guyanese who excelled in UG but are unable to attend Hugh Wooding, Eugene Dupuch, or Norman Manley because they lack the necessary funds?

I am aware that the government will defend itself by saying that it is making an effort, but is that effort sufficient? I should have commended the current government for announcing free tertiary education, as required by Article 27 of the Constitution of Guyana. In the same way that having a law school here will benefit many Guyanese like myself who aspire to serve humanity and uphold the pillars of justice with integrity, credibility, and altruism, as this initiative will surely lessen the financial burdens of many students. For I am adamant that the time has come for the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to have its own law school; the ball continues to remain in the court of our policymakers.

Antonio Dey

