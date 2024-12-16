When maths is not yuh strong point!

Dem Boys Seh….

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh how one political party in Guyana decide fuh polish up dem image. People been whispering all over how dis particular party can’t even divide properly. People were talking how de party gat a problem with maths and especially when it comes to finding the halve of something.

Yall know which party dem boys talking about. No name. No warrant.

De party was so concerned about de battering dem image tekkin that it decide, “Leh we prove we smartness!” De idea? Host a big maths competition live on Facebook so de whole country could see how bright de leaders of dis party really are.

So it set up a little quiz with one leader questioning another. And with a live audience of other party leaders to cheer and clap.

One leader tek de mic and start quizzing another leader. Fuh mek things look good, dem start easy-easy. De man ask, “What’s twenty plus three?” De second leader screw up he face, scratch he head, and then lean into de mic like he solving a calculus problem, he seh, “Nine?”

De place went dead silent fuh two seconds, then all de other leaders start holler, “Give he another chance! Give he another chance!”

De quizmaster seh, “Alright, leh we go simpler.” He ask, “What’s two plus two?” De second leader tek bout 30 seconds again, as if he calculating VAT, then seh hesitatingly, “Four?”

De whole room exploded wid a chorus from de other leaders, “Give he another chance! Give he another chance!…”

Talk half. Leff half

