Several sponsors on board for Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day Horse race meet

– a number of entries already received

Kaieteur Sports –With just over two weeks to go for the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Boxing Day Horserace meet set for the Club’s track Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne Berbice preparations have heightened.

Already several sponsors have joined the fray and a number of horses have taken entry and attached their names to the highly anticipated horserace meet.

Seven races are carded for the days programme with a whopping seven million dollars in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs.

The feature event is for horses classified C1 and lower and will see the animals competing for the Sunny Kharag Memorial Stakes and Trophy. A keen battle is anticipated since the winning purse is pegged at an encouraging $1.2M and trophy over 7 furlongs.

The sum of $500,000 and a trophy is the reward for the winner of the three years old open Guyana bred horses’ competing over 7 furlongs.

The event for H1 and lower horses will also see the animals also racing first prize of $500,000 and trophy over 7 furlongs.

The event for horses classified J and lower over 6 furlongs has a first prize of $300,000 and a trophy.

There is the race for L open animals over 6 furlongs for $250,000 winners take and trophy.

The K class non-winners and L open horses will be galloping for a pole position taking of $250,000 and trophy.

A similar reward of $250,000 and a trophy is at stake for the winner of the race for the Guyana Bred two years old maiden horses.

Among the sponsors already on board are Trophy Stall, P and P Insurance Brokers, Kharag Family of USA, Patsan Trading Establishment, Horse Shoe Racing Services, Colin Elcock Delmur Company Limited, Metro Company Limited. Mike’s Pharmacy, N and S Matai and Company, Rohan Auto Sales, Khanai’s Guyana Electrical Agency, Devin Sawh Mechanical Work Shop, Joe Jagmohan, Big G Sawmill and Lumber Yard and Anirude Ramcharitar Construction.

The KMTC has been touted as one of the top horse racing venues in the country and is renowned for staging top class meets.

Outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable will receive trophies and other accolades compliments of Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall.

Contact can be made with Isaac Dalloo 689-0629, Fazal Habibulla 657-7010, T. Jagdeo 618-7278, Ropnauth Sewsankar 678-6722 or any other executive of the KMTC for further details.

The event will be staged under the aegis of the KMTC.

Race time is 12:30 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)