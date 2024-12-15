Security guard arrested after nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

Kaieteur News – A security guard was arrested early Saturday morning, after he was nabbed with an unlicensed firearm, along with nine rounds of ammunition at Cummings Street, Georgetown.

The arrested man has been identified as Avishaun Munroe.

Police said that at around 03:45h, they stopped the car that Munroe was driving and conducted a search. He was found in possession of a .32 Taurus pistol, along with nine matching rounds of ammunition, in his pants waist.

When asked whether he has a licence to carry the firearm, Munroe said, “no”.

“He said the firearm is owned by the security service that he is working with,” police reported.

Munroe was taken to the Alberttown Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition which were marked, sealed and lodged. The weapon and the ammunition will be taken to the ballistics section of the Guyana Police Force for analysis.

Munroe remains in police custody as investigations continue.