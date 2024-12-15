Security guard arrested after nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

Latest update December 15th, 2024 12:58 AM
Dec 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A security guard was arrested early Saturday morning, after he was nabbed with an unlicensed firearm, along with nine rounds of ammunition at Cummings Street, Georgetown.
The arrested man has been identified as Avishaun Munroe.
Police said that at around 03:45h, they stopped the car that Munroe was driving and conducted a search. He was found in possession of a .32 Taurus pistol, along with nine matching rounds of ammunition, in his pants waist.
When asked whether he has a licence to carry the firearm, Munroe said, “no”.
“He said the firearm is owned by the security service that he is working with,” police reported.
Munroe was taken to the Alberttown Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition which were marked, sealed and lodged. The weapon and the ammunition will be taken to the ballistics section of the Guyana Police Force for analysis.
Munroe remains in police custody as investigations continue.
Dec 15, 2024– Uniforms and Ball distributed Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation has set the stage for the highly anticipated fifth Annual KFC International Goodwill Football Series, which kicks...
Dec 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024
Dec 14, 2024
From left – Vivek Bassoo, Shyanne Sealey and Nathan Vanderhyden were among the top graduates at the recent Taekwondo... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela has steadfast support from many... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]