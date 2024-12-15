President announces one-month bonus for Joint Services

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Saturday announced the annual one-month bonus for the ranks of the Joint Services.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces made the announcement at the Guyana Defence Force’s Annual Christmas Lunch at Base Camp Seweyo, headquarters of the Reserve Militia, a statement by the Office of the President said.

During his remarks, President Ali reiterated that the nation’s gratitude for their service, commitment and dedication to the country.

“We are thankful for your service, your sacrifice and your commitment in continuous oath of defending our homeland and keeping Guyana safe. Today, we applaud you and ask you to applaud yourself,” the President said.

He stressed that the Government will spare no opportunity to enhance the livelihoods and welfare of the soldiers.

President Ali also said that Camp Seweyo will benefit from major upgrades.