P&P Insurance Brokers donates $2,000,000 to 10 organisations

Dec 15, 2024

Recipients and P&P Insurance officials take a photo following the presentations.

Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers Limited, on Thursday afternoon, made its annual Christmas donations to 10 organizations. The company has been donating to several organizations over the past 18 years to assist them in their humanitarian relief work.

Each organisation received $200,000 making a total amount of $2,000,000.

In addition to the financial donation, P&P continued the practice where cleaning items were also given to each organisation.

Mr. Vikash Panday, Director of P&P Insurance Brokers, extended Christmas greetings to everyone. In response, representatives of the various organisations thanked Mr. Panday and, P&P Insurance for their continued long-standing support and generosity over the years and, reciprocated Mr. Panday’s good wishes for the holiday season.

Recipients flanked by Mr. Vikash Panday and Mrs. Ahilia Panday.

The organisations which benefitted from the donations are: Bless the Children Home Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre, Uncle Eddie’s Home, Friends of the Archer’s Home, The Dharam Shala, Cheshire Homes Guyana, Hauraruni Girls Home, Bal Nivas Shelter, Joshua House Children Centre, Abraham’s Tent Inc.

