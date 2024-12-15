P&P Insurance Brokers donates $2,000,000 to 10 organisations

Latest update December 15th, 2024 12:58 AM
Dec 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – P&P Insurance Brokers Limited, on Thursday afternoon, made its annual Christmas donations to 10 organizations. The company has been donating to several organizations over the past 18 years to assist them in their humanitarian relief work.
Each organisation received $200,000 making a total amount of $2,000,000.
In addition to the financial donation, P&P continued the practice where cleaning items were also given to each organisation.
Mr. Vikash Panday, Director of P&P Insurance Brokers, extended Christmas greetings to everyone. In response, representatives of the various organisations thanked Mr. Panday and, P&P Insurance for their continued long-standing support and generosity over the years and, reciprocated Mr. Panday’s good wishes for the holiday season.
Recipients flanked by Mr. Vikash Panday and Mrs. Ahilia Panday.
The organisations which benefitted from the donations are: Bless the Children Home Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre, Uncle Eddie’s Home, Friends of the Archer’s Home, The Dharam Shala, Cheshire Homes Guyana, Hauraruni Girls Home, Bal Nivas Shelter, Joshua House Children Centre, Abraham’s Tent Inc.
Dec 15, 2024– Uniforms and Ball distributed Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation has set the stage for the highly anticipated fifth Annual KFC International Goodwill Football Series, which kicks...
Dec 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024
Dec 14, 2024
Dec 14, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The art of governance, they say, lies in the delicate balancing act between pragmatism... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela has steadfast support from many... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]