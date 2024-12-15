Papas Johns bold, unique flavours due to special imported toppings

Kaieteur News – Papa Johns’ General Manager, Melanie Benjamin during a “special media tasting event” on Saturday, said the restaurant is importing its own pizza toppings to maintain its uniqueness.

The tasting event was held at its newly built Vlissingen Road and Garnett Street, Georgetown location. In a brief interview, Kaieteur News asked the General Manager what it is doing to standout from among the other competitors in Guyana.

Benjamin responded, “I would just say better Pizza, better ingredients.” Noting that the newest fast-food joint in Guyana is known for having unique and original ingredients, the newspaper asked Benjamin to expound a bit more on the pizza ingredients that make the brand standout.

The General Manager said the pizza’s dough is not prepared at the restaurant but at its dough production centre located at Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

“That dough sits in a 33 to 40 degrees chiller for a few days and then its transferred to our restaurant where we create that pizza here (Georgetown location) for our customers,” John explained before speaking about the toppings.

“The toppings that we have here at Papa Johns are all imported toppings,” she said.

Apart from the unique ingredients, Papa John’s has a cosy and eye-catching ambience that tempts customers to dine-in rather than take away their orders.

The menu offers has a variety of signature pizzas along with mouth-watering sides and desserts.

Eight specialty pizzas were available for tasting on Saturday including the Tuscan Six Cheese, comprising parmesan, Romano, asiago, fontina, provolone and mozzarella; BBQ chicken; spicy buffalo chicken; spicy chicken ranch; garden special; all meats; pepperoni and Hawaiian chicken BBQ.

For the sides, the media had a chance to taste the brand’s chicken wings. Chicken poppers, garlic knots, jalapeno bites and garlic parmesan breadsticks, while there was chocolate chip cookie, chocolate chip brownie and cinnamon pull-aparts for desserts.

Ms. Benjamin also told Kaieteur News that one of the new menu introductions to Guyana will also be its papadillas.

“I know a lot of Guyanese are not familiar with the papadillas,” the General Manager said before recommending that Kaieteur News try its spicy chicken ranch, which she said is her favourite.

However, Kaieteur News’ reporter opted for the Hawaiian chicken BBQ. “The flavours are popping! Love that the crust is not too thick or too thin,” one reporter said. “I tried the BBQ. It does not taste like the regular BBQ sauce,” she added, as she described the burst of flavours.

“The flavour is very bold, not just brushed on,” the reporter said.

Papa Johns is officially opening its doors on Monday, December 16, and Benjamin is inviting everyone to try the newest pizza in town.

“We also have to offer, the 16-inch pizza, our staff at the back will create that for you … The creativity happens in the kitchen with the amazing staff we have in that kitchen. They can create that excellent pizza for you,” Benjamin said.

Restaurant Brands Holdings Inc. (RBH)- a local company, has acquired the exclusive franchise rights for Papa Johns in Guyana, Suriname, Curacao, and Aruba.

According to a press release, RBH said this strategic expansion highlights its ongoing mission to bring internationally-acclaimed dining brands to the region, offering exceptional quality, service, and experiences tailored to local tastes.

Papa Johns is a globally recognized pizza brand renowned for its commitment to “Better Ingredients, Better Pizza.”

Since its founding in 1984, Papa Johns has become a leader in the pizza industry, offering customers around the world delicious, high-quality pizzas and outstanding service. With a focus on innovation and community, Papa Johns continues to bring people together with its crave-worthy menu and warm, inviting atmosphere.