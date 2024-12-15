Miss World Guyana 2024, Zalika Samuels, prepares for Miss World 2025

Kaieteur News – Region 10’s Zalika Samuels who was crowned Miss World Guyana 2024 at a grand ceremony, last Sunday, at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel is now preparing to represent Guyana at the Miss World 2025 competition.

Embracing the theme “Majesty,” the event celebrated not just the contestants physical appearance, but their intelligence and commitment to social causes through the Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) initiative.

According to the press release issued by Miss World Guyana Organisation, the evening was a blend of beauty, talent, and social impact, as five finalists from across the country competed fiercely for the coveted title. Each contestant showcased their ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ projects, which are at the heart of the Miss World competition. Zalika’s project, Read to Rise: Empowering Children Through Literacy, focuses on promoting literacy among underprivileged children by organizing book drives, reading programs, and mentorship initiatives. Her commitment to community development and education was a defining feature of her campaign.”

The other finalists also presented meaningful projects aimed at creating positive change. Naheeryah Newland from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) introduced ‘Project Bloom’, an initiative focused on empowering youth through entrepreneurship and skills development to combat financial instability. Lieve Blanckaert, representing Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), presented ‘Holistic Living for a Healthier Guyana’, which advocates for mental, physical, and emotional wellness through workshops and outreach. Rachel Mohabir from Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) introduced ‘Give with Love’, a project to provide shelter, food, and education for orphaned children in Region 5, while Diana Lopez from Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) showcased ‘Integrating Life Skills’ with STEM for differently-abled youth.

The press release said throughout the competition, Ms. Samuels stood out not only for her poise and beauty, but also for her passion and dedication to her cause. She was awarded the Influencer Award, Talent Award, and Top Model Award, further solidifying her position as a strong representative of the Guyanese woman. Other finalists also earned accolades, including Ms. Mohabir, who received the Sportswoman of the Year Award, and Ms. Lopez, who was honoured with the ‘Beauty with a Purpose Award’ for her work with differently-abled youth. Ms. Newland won the ‘Head-to-Head Challenge Award’, demonstrating her strong leadership and advocacy skills.

This year’s competition also marked a milestone for Miss World Guyana as it celebrated 10 years of the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ initiative. The event paid tribute to past winners and loyal sponsors who have supported the programme over the years. Rafieya Husain, Miss World Guyana 2014, was honoured for her impactful BWAP project ‘Shatter the Silence’, which earned her a Miss World BWAP Award and a Top 10 placement at Miss World.

In her address, Ms. Natasha Martindale, National Director of Miss World Guyana, reflected on the importance of the evening: “This year, under the theme of ‘Majesty,’ we honour the strength, purpose, confidence, and dignity that define every Guyanese woman. We celebrate not just beauty, but the profound impact we have made through the Beauty with a Purpose initiative—a testament to the power of compassion and commitment to making a difference.”

As Miss World Guyana 2024, Ms. Samuels now prepares for her international journey, representing Guyana at Miss World 2025. The competition is set to focus on the performing arts and will pay tribute to Lisa Punch’s remarkable achievement on the 10th anniversary of her placement on the Miss World stage. With applications for Miss World Guyana 2025 now open, the next generation of candidates will have the opportunity to embark on a life-changing journey of self-discovery, talent development, and social impact.

Looking to the future, Ms. Samuels embodies the ideals of empowerment and purpose that are at the heart of Miss World Guyana. Her victory marks the beginning of her mission to advocate for literacy and education, while continuing to make a positive impact on her community. As she prepares to represent Guyana on the world stage, Ms. Samuel’s leadership, passion, and commitment to social causes will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of young women across the nation and beyond.