Java Coffee Bar celebrates 10th anniversary

Kaieteur News – Java Coffee Bar, on Friday, celebrated its 10th anniversary while reflecting on a decade of growth, innovation and unwavering commitment to serving quality coffee with heart.

“From its humble beginnings in the Sharon’s Mall in 2014, Java Coffee Bar has grown into a multifaceted enterprise with locations in Giftland Mall, Movietown Mall, Duncan Street, a mobile event bus, and a private canteen serving the oil and gas sector.

Java Coffee Bar’s journey has been fuelled by a deep connection to the communities it serves. With a salute to “10 Years of Serving Coffee with Heart,” this milestone celebrates not just its success as a business but its role as a community hub, a workplace of choice, and a provider of thoughtful, high-quality services that go beyond coffee,” a statement issued by the Bar said.

Over the years, Java Coffee Bar has expanded its footprint and offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company now provides meals, hosts pop-up events, and operates a 24/7 mobile coffee bus that services the oil and gas industry, a testament to its adaptability and innovative spirit. From coffee to community impact Java Coffee Bar’s mission has always been about more than coffee. By creating welcoming spaces and offering exceptional service, the company has cultivated a sense of belonging among customers, employees, and partners.

The company has, over the years, supported many charities, BSOs, social causes, and micro entrepreneurs. Ensuring that there was always space, support and a warm cup to help anyone along. As it enters its second decade, the Java Coffee Bar remains committed to making a difference. The company aims to deepen its impact through innovative collaborations, expanded community engagement, and continued excellence in delivering services that touch the heart.

“Our 10-year journey is a reflection of the incredible people we serve and the passionate team that drives us forward,” said Evie Gurchuran, Co-Founder and CEO. “As we celebrate this milestone, we are inspired to continue making an impact.”

To mark the milestone, Java Coffee Bar will host a series of celebratory events, including pop-up experiences, community givebacks, and special promotions across all locations. The company invites its loyal customers, partners, and community members to join in the festivities and celebrate 10 years of shared memories and growth.

Java Coffee Bar is a dynamic coffee and food service brand that has been at the forefront of creating exceptional customer experiences since its founding in 2014. With a strong presence in malls, private corporate canteens, and the oil and gas sector, Java Coffee Bar is dedicated to blending innovation with a personal touch.

Java Coffee Bar was founded by Miguel and Evie Gurchuran.

For more information on Java Coffee Bar’s anniversary events or services, please contact Roshinie Raghubir, Operations Manager, Java Coffee Bar Inc. at 630 3680.