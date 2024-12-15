Inattentive driver almost runs over woman and baby at Massy parking lot

Kaieteur News – The driver of a car was, on Saturday, accused of being inattentive after he almost drove over a woman and her toddler while he was exiting the Massy parking lot in the Movietowne compound.

The driver then reportedly verbally abused the woman, exited his vehicle and attempted to physically attack her when she pounded on his car after it hit her. It was only after the woman’s husband intervened that the driver stopped abusing the woman.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the woman, a Venezuelan National said that she had just stepped out of her husband’s car and was walking towards the supermarket with her baby, when the car drove into them and hit her. The woman said she only knocked on the car to stop the driver from accelerating further.

The driver immediately stopped but came out of the vehicle angry and began hurling abusive and xenophobic remarks at her, reportedly calling her a “Spanish wh**e” before advancing toward her. The woman’s husband said he was only a short distance away and on viewing the scene, he intervened to save his wife from further abuse.

“She hit the car to get his attention because if he had proceeded, he would’ve run them over,” the husband told Kaieteur News as he recalled hearing the man threatening to beat his wife “claiming she had no right to hit his car”.

Upon the man’s intervention, the driver calmed down and said he did not see the woman and the baby.

Eyewitnesses corroborated the couple’s story, claiming that the driver of the car was errant.