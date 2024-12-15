Guyanese brand consultant and environmental advocate, Dr. Davindra ‘Dave’ Lalltoo is a ‘Special Person’

Kaieteur News – Dr. Davindra ‘Dave’ Lalltoo makes it a priority to engage in activities that promote relaxation and personal growth. His passion for adventure fuels his desire to discover new places, meet different people, and immerse himself in various cultures, enhancing his perspective on life.

Dr. Lalltoo was born on October 3, 1991, amidst the rough crossing of the Atlantic Ocean to the Essequibo River.

His birth as a breech baby while aboard a boat navigating the turbulent waters, marked the beginning of a life shaped by resilience and a profound understanding of survival from the very start.

The challenging conditions of his early arrival underscored his journey, instilling a sense of strength and perseverance that would define his path forward.

As a result, this week’s ‘Special Person’ has led a successful personal and professional life and amassed several accolades in his various fields of work.

To date, Dr. Lalltoo’s professional career spans a range of impactful roles, each contributing to his expertise in business management, leadership, and environmental protection.

Since January 2017, he has served as a Brand Consultant at Guyana Premier Consultancy where he has led and executed brand-related projects, ensuring that brand guidelines are consistently applied across all materials.

His work involves coordinating cross-functional teams, aligning the company’s mission and values with its culture, and engaging employees as brand ambassadors. Additionally, Dr. Lalltoo has made significant contributions to academia as a Senior Lecturer at Texila American University since 2022.

In addition to these roles, Dr. Lalltoo has demonstrated strong leadership in the non-profit sector. As Founder/President of Recover Guyana since January 2020, he has successfully managed national projects, including SHOUT and the ENGAGE initiatives. His leadership has resulted in securing over GY$25 million in grants and training 1,000 youths across Guyana.

He also served as Chief Operations Officer for Ultra Care Medical Centre Inc., Director for Mae’s Schools (Secondary), Employee Experience Manager/Marketing/ Administrative Manager for DemBake, Chairman for Miss World Guyana, and National Franchise Director for Miss Earth Guyana.

FAMILY VALUES

The environmental advocate has credited his ability to cope and manage several roles to the values his parents instilled during his most impressionable years. He revealed that he was raised on the island of Leguan in the Essequibo River, a small but vibrant community where he learned the true meaning of community and respect.

“My mother, a dedicated housewife, and father, a hardworking rice farmer, instilled in me the values of perseverance, responsibility, and the importance of family,” he said. Dr. Lalltoo has one sister.

Growing up in the close-knit rural community, Dr Lalltoo said he witnessed first-hand, how a strong sense of community can shape individuals and contribute to their growth.

“The support and unity of the people of Leguan left a lasting impression on me. I’m forever grateful for the foundation it provided in shaping both my personal and professional journey,” he said. “This upbringing has deeply influenced my work, inspiring my commitment to helping others and fostering a sense of interconnectedness in everything I do.”

As a result of this exposure, Dr Lalltoo said he developed a deep understanding of the importance of collaboration, mutual support, and respect for others. “These values have shaped my approach to my professional life, where I continue to prioritize teamwork and community engagement.”

According to Dr Lalltoo, these experiences on the island also taught him the significance of resilience and adaptability, qualities he relies on in his work.

“The support of the people of Leguan, more so, via the Friends of Leguan Facebook group continues to instil in me a strong sense of responsibility, motivating me to contribute positively to society and to always consider the well-being of others in my professional decisions,” he revealed.

‘ACADEMIC THRUST’

Dr. Lalltoo’s educational journey began at Maryville Primary School in Leguan, where he received a solid foundation that shaped his early development. The school provided him with the essential academic and social skills, setting the stage for his future success.

He then continued his secondary education at Saraswati Vidya Niketan from July 2003 to September 2006, and then the Leguan Secondary School where he completed his Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

Dr. Lalltoo’s academic journey continued as he sought to expand his expertise in the field of business.

From March 2009 to August 2010, he attended the Institute of Commercial Management, earning a Diploma in Business Management and Administration. His commitment to learning and advancing his career led him to completing his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Pursuing a deeper understanding of management, Dr. Lalltoo then attended the University of Hertfordshire, where he earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Management from March 2014 to February 2016. His desire for further growth continued and he completed a Master of Arts in International Relations during the COVID-19 pandemic at the University of Hertfordshire from April 2020 to May 2021.

Driven by a passion for leadership and strategic development, Dr. Lalltoo further pursued academic excellence by completing a Doctorate in Business Administration (Management & Leadership) at the University of Hertfordshire, which he concluded in December 2023. Currently, he is working toward a second Doctorate in Business Administration (Oil & Gas Management) at Unicaf University, which he began in September 2022.

RECOVER GUYANA

Dr. Lalltoo’s career has been deeply influenced by his commitment to environmental protection, a value that has shaped his work across multiple roles.

As Founder/President of Recover Guyana, a registered NGO, he has led national initiatives like SHOUT, the search for Guyana’s Youth Environmental Speaker 2023 and 2024, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

He explained that “These initiatives aim to raise awareness among youth about environmental issues and empower them to become advocates for sustainable practices.”

Dr. Lalltoo has also oversee the ENGAGE project, which will train 1,000 youths across Guyana on environmental issues, to foster a sense of responsibility and leadership in addressing local environmental challenges by 2026.

In his role as Project Director for SHOUT, National Secondary School Environmental Speech Competition, Dr. Lalltoo has been instrumental in fostering a sense of environmental responsibility and leadership among young people.

“The SHOUT competition aims to educate secondary school students about pressing environmental issues and motivate them to take proactive steps toward sustainability,” he revealed.

Dr. Lalltoo’s leadership has facilitated collaboration with the Ministry of Education and corporate entities to ensure the success of the competition.

By recognizing and rewarding outstanding environmental advocacy, SHOUT encourages students to become advocates for change in their communities.

The competition has also inspired broader involvement from environmental organizations and stakeholders, helping to strengthen Guyana’s commitment to environmental conservation.

Notably, the competition has led to tangible outcomes, such as the reduction of plastic waste at Queen’s College through the installation of water purification systems, and the goal of eliminating 75% of plastic bottles by 2025.

Additionally, the project has introduced a hydroponics system to Queen’s College, providing fresh vegetables for the school’s canteen and offering agricultural students hands-on learning opportunities.

These advancements not only support the local community, but also provide practical solutions for sustainability. The success of these projects is paving the way for future expansion, with plans to introduce the water purification system to West Demerara Secondary Schools in 2025.

YOUTH/ENVIRONMENT

As the Project Director for the ENGAGE Project, Dr. Lalltoo has played a pivotal role in empowering young people across Guyana to create environmentally sustainable businesses.

The ENGAGE Project is a national initiative designed to equip youth with the knowledge, skills, and resources to launch businesses that not only generate profit, but also positively impact the environment.

In his capacity as a consultant, Dr. Lalltoo’s primary role is to ensure that the projects he oversees are consistently aligned with their objectives, with a strong emphasis on accountability.

He plays a critical role in guiding project planning, execution, and monitoring, ensuring that all activities meet the intended goals and that resources are efficiently utilized. He does this through close collaboration with stakeholders to maintain effective communication, holding teams and organizations accountable for their contributions. He ensures that progress is tracked, and any challenges that arise are addressed promptly, keeping projects on course toward success.

The greatest highlight of Dr. Lalltoo’s work is the impact it has on the people and communities involved.

“Whether empowering youth through sustainable business practices or advocating for environmental conservation, witnessing the positive changes in the lives of individuals and communities brings me immense satisfaction,” he said.

Having the awareness that his work helps drive meaningful change and create opportunities for growth and development is a source of fulfilment for him.

However, the challenges are significant. Dr. Lalltoo often faces the complexity of ensuring that projects remain on track amidst evolving circumstances, such as securing funding, managing diverse stakeholders, and addressing the unique needs of various communities.

Additionally, balancing short-term deliverables with long-term sustainability is a constant challenge, as Dr. Lalltoo strives to ensure that the impact of each project lasts well beyond its initial implementation.

Despite these challenges, the sense of accomplishment that comes from making a lasting difference in the community continues to drive his dedication to delivering high-quality, impactful projects.

LASTING IMPRESSION

Dr. Lalltoo is driven by the desire to create lasting, positive change in the lives of individuals and communities.

His passion for sustainability and empowering youth fuels his motivation, especially when he sees the tangible impact of his work on environmental protection and community development.

The opportunity to work on projects that not only contribute to economic growth but also safeguard the future of the planet keeps him focused on his mission.

In recognition of his dedication and achievements, Dr. Lalltoo has copped several prestigious awards, which serve as further motivation in his ongoing efforts. These include the Caribbean Global Award for Best Global Community Leader in 2024, and a Silver Finalist for the Under 35 Trail Blazer category in the same year.

In 2019, he was honoured as a National (Guyana) Youth Awardee for Environmental Protection and Conservation, as well as for Youth Entrepreneurship, acknowledging his significant contributions to both environmental efforts and fostering youth-led business initiatives. He was named the Runner-Up in the Scotia Bank LivePitch Competition in 2017, further solidifying his reputation as an influential leader and entrepreneur.

A BALANCED LIFE

Dr. Dave Lalltoo revealed that he manages to balance his demanding professional life with his personal commitments through a well-structured schedule. He finds solace in his beloved cat, Brandon, who he often refers to as his stress breaker. Brandon is not just a pet, he said, but a significant part of his life, providing the warmth and comfort that only a furry friend can offer.

Dr. Lalltoo makes it a priority to engage in activities that promote relaxation and personal growth. His passion for adventure fuels his desire to discover new places, meet different people, and immerse himself in various cultures, enhancing his perspective on life. By taking time for these experiences, he ensures that he stays grounded, recharges his spirit, and maintains a healthy work-life balance.

He revealed that his goal for life moving forward is to continue creating a meaningful impact in Guyana and globally.

“My aim is to enhance my environmental projects while fostering connections with diverse communities and individuals,” he said.

Through these efforts, he hopes to inspire positive change and promote sustainability in the regions he engages with.