Former Berbice school teacher makes New York magazine cover

Kaieteur News – Now a prominent lawyer in the United States of America (USA), Dr. Vivian M. Williams ESQ has been selected for a cover feature in the 17th edition of the Marquis Who’s Who Millennium magazine. The NY magazine has been around since 1899, chronicling the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators.

These individuals are selected from every significant field of endeavour, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment.

For its 17th edition, it has selected a Guyanese, Dr. Williams, who hails from the small town of New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.

He is a member of the International Bar Association, an Ajunct Professor of the Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College, New York and President of VMW Law P.C., a US Law Firm that has been operating for 15 years.

“Dr. Williams began his professional life as a schoolteacher after completing training at Cyril Potter College of Education in Guyana. He then pursued undergraduate studies at the University of Guyana before migrating to the United States.

“Following these achievements, he attained a Master of Laws in global antitrust law and economics from George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School and Master of Laws in intellectual property and media law from the Cardozo School of Law.

“He is also a graduate of the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management where he attained a Master of Strategic Public Relations. This was followed by an MBA from TRIUM – a top ranked global program jointly administered by NYU Stern School of Business, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and HEC (Paris). He has capped off his academic achievements with a Doctorate in Business Administration from Baruch College” – Biography excerpts taken from WeNews Guyana: https://wenews.gy/